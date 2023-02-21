The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Thousands could lose Medicaid coverage

As many as 80,000 Nebraskans could lose Medicaid coverage now that the federal COVID-related public health emergency is expiring and pandemic-era protections are ending.

Some will be dropped because they are making more money at work, found a job with health benefits, had children move out on their own or have gone through other life changes.

But state officials and community health advocates worry that others may be kicked off the program even if they still qualify because state Medicaid workers won't be able to reach them for newly resumed eligibility reviews. They have launched efforts to prevent people from falling through the cracks.

Huskers on a roll

The Nebraska men's basketball team is riding high on a three-game winning streak, the latest being an overtime win against Maryland at a packed Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday.

In that game, Sam Hoiberg had a key steal and score to help Nebraska pull away. But, lost in the madness was the Huskers' ability to make free throws, which has been a seasonlong struggle.

Derrick Walker made 9-of-11 free throws, which coach Fred Hoiberg called "unbelievable." Check out more notes from the game at JournalStar.com/huskers.

KCI airport completes terminal project

And if you ever fly out of Kansas City International Airport, you’ll soon go through a new terminal.

After breaking ground in March 2019, the $1.5 billion facility made to replace the airport’s old three-terminal setup is the largest infrastructure project the city has ever completed. The new terminal, which has 40 gates with the ability to expand up to 50 gates in the future, is set to open on Feb. 28.

