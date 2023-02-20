The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Lancaster County Jail sees record-high numbers of inmates

Since October, the Lancaster County Jail has been seeing record-high numbers of inmates.

The average jail population in November was 6.5% higher than previous months in the year and January's average daily population was 11.5% higher than last January.

The county corrections director said the biggest increase is in people arrested on felonies awaiting trial. Other factors include an increase in people who’ve been released from jail and violate post-supervision release, and people serving time longer.

How UNL is using ChatGPT

Like many of the emergent technologies of the 21st century, the new artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT — and its growing list of competitors — has cast looming shadows on the future of education.

But despite concerns at universities and school districts across the country, some at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln say the technology could serve as a bridge to new frontiers in higher education.

UNL's Center for Transformative Teaching has taken a leading role in helping professors determine ways to implement the new technology, including generating essays for students to edit, assisting in lesson-planning for professors, and even providing impersonal feedback on students’ work.

Nebraska producing more FBS players than ever before

And, one of college football’s best prospects is tucked away in remote Brown County.

There are only two ways to Ainsworth, which has a population under 2,000. Zig-zagging on two-lane highways through rural, north-central Nebraska or flying into the town’s tiny airport.

In January, college coaches from all over the country visited Ainsworth to speak with 2024 tight end recruit Carter Nelson. Even though Nelson plays eight-man football, he’s rated the No. 2 prospect in the state and the No. 172 recruit nationwide.

Ten or 15 years ago, Nelson might have remained a hidden gem, never leaving the state’s borders. Now, though, he’s the poster boy for a growing trend around the state. Due to 7-on-7 football, accessible game footage, increased training and changes to the recruiting landscape, Nebraska has never produced more FBS players.

