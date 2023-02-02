The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Sports betting now legal in Nebraska, but don't bet on making a Super Bowl wager

Sports betting is now legal in Nebraska, but there won't be any Super Bowl wagers changing hands next week, and it's questionable whether gamblers will be able to bet on this year's March Madness.

Nebraska Racing and Gaming Executive Director Tom Sage said sports betting technically became legal on Wednesday, but there is not yet infrastructure in place at the state's licensed casinos to take any bets.

"It's still going to be several weeks," Sage said.

Under Nebraska law, sports betting must take place in person in licensed casinos at the state's horse racing tracks. Only two of those are currently operating: WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Elite Casino Resorts in Grand Island, but those operations still have some hoops to jump through to accept sports wagers.

LPD requests special prosecutor for second look at GOP headquarters break-in

Nearly seven months after party officials reported a burglary at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters, the Lincoln Police Department is seeking a special prosecutor to take a second look at its investigation into the break-in.

The police department's request comes after the Nebraska GOP reported a computer, a camera system, paperwork and files were stolen from the party's downtown Lincoln headquarters in July.

The files and paperwork were later recovered. The break-in at the headquarters occurred over the same weekend as the party's state convention in Kearney, where Eric Underwood was elected as the party's new chairman after members ousted Dan Welch, the longtime chairman, from the position.

Quick hits from Matt Rhule's Signing Day

And, Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule addressed the media for 30 minutes on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Rhule talked about his first recruiting class as the Huskers’ head coach and gave insight into how he and his assistant coaches worked quickly after he was hired in November.

