The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Lincoln slammed with snow

Lincoln got slammed with its most snow in more than two years Thursday, leading to numerous cancellations and making roads nearly impassable.

The Capital City got at least 8 inches of snow, with some unofficial reports of as much as 11 inches in southeast Lincoln. That’s the most snow the city has gotten in one day since January 2021, when 14.5 inches fell.

Meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected track of the storm shifted north, meaning the heaviest snow, which had been forecast to fall south of Interstate 80, instead slammed into the I-80 corridor.

That led to snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. The snowfall led to several closures throughout Lincoln, including schools, colleges, libraries, recreation and senior centers.

Naming Nebraska mountain lion

A Nebraska mountain lion that found itself in a sanctuary in Indiana after a 700-mile journey through four states is now looking for one last souvenir: a name.

Back in the fall, the big cat made its way from the scenic Niobrara River valley all the way to suburban Springfield, Illinois.

The mountain lion has been at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana since October and will stay at the sanctuary permanently.

The sanctuary has turned to the public for help with naming it. Candidates include Capone, Abe, Little Buddy, Neil, Springfield and Omaha.

State wrestling

Several wrestlers from Lincoln started the Nebraska state wrestling championships on the right foot Thursday in Omaha.

Lincoln East sent six wrestlers to tonight’s semifinals round, and Lincoln Southwest had three advance. Caleb Durr from Lincoln Southeast is the other Lincoln wrestler to move on to the Class A semifinals.

We’re following all of the action from CHI Health Center, and tracking every Lincoln and area wrestler.

That’s it for Friday, February 17th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at Journal Star dot com. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023