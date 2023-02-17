The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Here are today's top stories:
Lincoln slammed with snow Lincoln got slammed with its most snow in more than two years Thursday, leading to numerous cancellations and making roads nearly impassable.
The Capital City got at least 8 inches of snow, with some unofficial reports of as much as 11 inches in southeast Lincoln. That’s the most snow the city has gotten in one day since January 2021, when 14.5 inches fell.
Standing Bear will only take freshmen, sophomores in inaugural year
Meteorologist Becky Kern said the expected track of the storm shifted north, meaning the heaviest snow, which had been forecast to fall south of Interstate 80, instead slammed into the I-80 corridor.
That led to snowfall rates of an inch or more per hour in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. The snowfall led to several closures throughout Lincoln, including schools, colleges, libraries, recreation and senior centers.
Naming Nebraska mountain lion
A Nebraska mountain lion that found itself in a sanctuary in Indiana after a 700-mile journey through four states is now looking for one last souvenir:
a name.
Back in the fall, the big cat made its way from the scenic Niobrara River valley all the way to suburban Springfield, Illinois.
The mountain lion has been at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana since October and will stay at the sanctuary permanently.
The sanctuary has turned to the public for help with naming it. Candidates include Capone, Abe, Little Buddy, Neil, Springfield and Omaha.
State wrestling
Several wrestlers from Lincoln started the Nebraska state wrestling championships on the right foot Thursday in Omaha.
Lincoln East sent six wrestlers to tonight’s semifinals round, and Lincoln Southwest had three advance. Caleb Durr from Lincoln Southeast is the other Lincoln wrestler to move on to the Class A semifinals.
We’re following all of the action from CHI Health Center, and
tracking every Lincoln and area wrestler.
Top Journal Star photos for February 2023
A mostly empty Lincoln Airport terminal is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Deb Polacek of Friend (center) gets ready to play the accordion to welcome Miloslav Stašek, the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, as he tours the state during a stop on Wednesday at Nebraska East Union.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Liam Rosengren endures blustery conditions while working out with a portable punching bag outside at Holmes Lake Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A windy day at Holmes Lake did not deter Liam from taking his workout outside on Thursday afternoon. with a cold southerly wind making it feel like it was just over 11°F. "I'm just sort of doing it for the sake of being outside," Rosengren said. "I mean I bought this bag and it's portable, so I can take it anywhere I want.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday about Gov. Jim Pillen's mentoring program for young Nebraskans.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington (back) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin in the second half Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dean Thompsen reacts after correctly spelling the word, 'affluent' correctly after believing he spelled it wrong during the second round of the annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday at Culler Middle School. "I cant believe I just got that right," Thompsen said as he went back to his seat.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington assistant coach Jarod Owens (left) and head coach Craig Pokorny celebrate after Kianna Wingender won the 120-pound consolidation semifinal match at the A-3 district meet Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leaves frame the Sower atop the 400 ft tall Nebraska state capitol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The statue of the Sower, modeled after the traditional method of hand sowing grain for planting, is a symbol of the importance of Agriculture to Nebraskans. A reprieve from cooler temperatures will arrive for Lincolnites over this weekend. With highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny weather will greet the day on Saturday and Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Axelina Johansson uncorks the second-longest throw in NCAA history —
63 feet, 4 inches — at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Jaxson Bowman, 1, holds the finger of his dad, Josh Bowman, during a deployment ceremony for the 1-134th Cavalry at the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Bowman, along with other soldiers at the ceremony, did not deploy but attended out of support for his fellow soldiers.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp block a bulldozer preparing to tear down trees at Wilderness Park on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (left) collides with Lincoln Southeast's Wade Voss in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne's Jersi Jensen (center) gets a high-five as she walks up to get her first-place medal at the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk's Carter Jackson flips upside down in the middle of a dive Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Diving Championships at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen celebrates during the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Julia Kennedy (right) shares a piece of cake with her granddaughter Samara Quwa while manning a FAQ booth about the 16th president Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit and Nebraska's Blaise Keita battle on the floor for possession on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Dayne Morton (left) wrestles Rutgers' Tony White in the 149-pound match Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (top) wrestles Bellevue East's LaBrian Sherlock during the 152-pound final at the A-2 District meet on Saturday at Lincoln East.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln East's Carter Toomey and Lincoln North Star's William Schafer vie for a rebound under the net in the third quarter on Tuesday at Lincoln East High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
