Here are today's top stories:

Fonner Park not simulcasting races outside Nebraska

Nebraska horse racing season began last week at Fonner Park in Grand Island, but most of the U.S. will not be able to watch or bet on the races anytime soon.

That's because the state's largest horse track has decided not to simulcast its races to other states because it does not want to comply with new federal regulations.

Congress passed the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act in 2020, which created the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The first rules for horse tracks went into effect in July with the Racetrack Safety Program, which widens veterinary oversight at tracks and imposes surface maintenance and testing requirements, as well as jockey safety regulations.

While the rules technically are voluntary, tracks that don't adopt them are prohibited from providing interstate wagering.

Condo project developers to offer valet parking during construction

Developers of the downtown Lincoln Bold project have come up with a plan that they hope will alleviate many of the parking concerns that construction of their building will cause.

The group constructing the 22-story mixed-use building on the northwest corner of Ninth and P streets said it plans to offer valet parking during the roughly 24 to 30 months the project is expected to be under construction.

To construct the building, developers need to close one lane on Ninth Street between P and Q streets. The developers would set up a valet stand in front of The Mill Coffee & Tea, where visitors to the Haymarket can drop off their vehicle for valet parking. The service would be free to anyone visiting.

State wrestling preview

Bring on the snow – and the Nebraska state wrestling tournament. The three-day meet begins this morning at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

Get ready for the tournament with preview stories. We’ve got more on a pair of Lincoln wrestlers battling through injuries, and a team out west that will have a pair of twins – one boy and one girl – competing this week.

