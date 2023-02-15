The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

‘The 12th Victim’

In January 1958, 19-year-old Lincoln garbageman Charles Starkweather went on a killing spree with his 14-year-old girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate, terrorizing the city and state and leaving 10 people dead before the duo was captured in Wyoming eight days after the killings began.

Convicted of first-degree murder, Starkweather was executed in June 1959. Fugate, who at the time was the youngest person in the country to be tried for first degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison.

Framed as a modern day Bonnie and Clyde lovers-on-the run tale, the murders have been ingrained in pop culture for 60 years, inspiring “Badlands,” “Kalifornia,” “Natural Born Killers” and more.

But “The 12th Victim,” a Showtime docu-series that premieres this Friday, argues that the decades-long view of Starkweather and Fugate is a myth, a tale of romantic rebel killers constructed first by the county prosecutors and police, then amplified by media.

‘Safe Streets Lincoln'

As an initial step toward the city's goal to eliminate traffic fatalities in Lincoln by 2045, officials announced Tuesday that the city secured a $400,000 federal grant to help create a traffic safety action plan.

The funding will provide a boost to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s "Safe Streets Lincoln" initiative, an effort announced last fall that will examine factors including roadway design, speeds, behaviors, technology and policies that contribute to traffic-related injuries in the city.

Officials will use the funding to develop a plan for how to best make the city's streets safer — a process that will begin this spring. In Lincoln last year, there were 22 fatal crashes that killed a total of 28 people -- the most in more than two decades.

Professional volleyball coming to Omaha

And, professional volleyball is coming to Omaha, and the team’s ownership group has its share of star power.

Singer Jason Derulo announced he and Omaha businessman Danny White signed a contract to own a team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is expected to play its first matches in February 2024.

The start-up league has big-name investors such as NFL quarterback Joe Burrow. Omaha is the second team city to be announced, the other is Grand Rapids, Michigan.

