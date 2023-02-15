The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:
‘The 12th Victim’
In January 1958, 19-year-old Lincoln garbageman Charles Starkweather went on a killing spree with his 14-year-old girlfriend Caril Ann Fugate, terrorizing the city and state and leaving 10 people dead before the duo was captured in Wyoming eight days after the killings began.
Convicted of first-degree murder, Starkweather was executed in June 1959. Fugate, who at the time was the youngest person in the country to be tried for first degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison.
Framed as a modern day Bonnie and Clyde lovers-on-the run tale, the murders have been ingrained in pop culture for 60 years, inspiring “Badlands,” “Kalifornia,” “Natural Born Killers” and more.
But “The 12th Victim,” a Showtime docu-series that premieres this Friday, argues that
the decades-long view of Starkweather and Fugate is a myth, a tale of romantic rebel killers constructed first by the county prosecutors and police, then amplified by media. ‘Safe Streets Lincoln'
As an initial step toward the city's goal to eliminate traffic fatalities in Lincoln by 2045, officials announced Tuesday that the city secured a
$400,000 federal grant to help create a traffic safety action plan.
The funding will provide a boost to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s "Safe Streets Lincoln" initiative, an effort announced last fall that will examine factors including roadway design, speeds, behaviors, technology and policies that contribute to traffic-related injuries in the city.
Officials will use the funding to develop a plan for how to best make the city's streets safer — a process that will begin this spring. In Lincoln last year, there were 22 fatal crashes that killed a total of 28 people -- the most in more than two decades.
Professional volleyball coming to Omaha
And,
professional volleyball is coming to Omaha, and the team’s ownership group has its share of star power.
Singer Jason Derulo announced he and Omaha businessman Danny White signed a contract to own a team in the Pro Volleyball Federation, which is expected to play its first matches in February 2024.
The start-up league has big-name investors such as NFL quarterback Joe Burrow. Omaha is the second team city to be announced, the other is Grand Rapids, Michigan.
That’s it for Wednesday, Feb. 15. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com and we’ll see you tomorrow.
Top Journal Star photos for February 2023
A mostly empty Lincoln Airport terminal is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Deb Polacek of Friend (center) gets ready to play the accordion to welcome Miloslav Stašek, the U.S. ambassador to the Czech Republic, as he tours the state during a stop on Wednesday at Nebraska East Union.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Liam Rosengren endures blustery conditions while working out with a portable punching bag outside at Holmes Lake Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. A windy day at Holmes Lake did not deter Liam from taking his workout outside on Thursday afternoon. with a cold southerly wind making it feel like it was just over 11°F. "I'm just sort of doing it for the sake of being outside," Rosengren said. "I mean I bought this bag and it's portable, so I can take it anywhere I want.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne speaks during a press conference at the Capitol on Monday about Gov. Jim Pillen's mentoring program for young Nebraskans.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Northeast's Doneelah Washington (back) tries to stop Lincoln Southwest's Eleanor Griffin in the second half Friday at Lincoln Northeast.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Dean Thompsen reacts after correctly spelling the word, 'affluent' correctly after believing he spelled it wrong during the second round of the annual Lincoln Public Schools Oral Spelling Bee on Saturday at Culler Middle School. "I cant believe I just got that right," Thompsen said as he went back to his seat.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Bennington assistant coach Jarod Owens (left) and head coach Craig Pokorny celebrate after Kianna Wingender won the 120-pound consolidation semifinal match at the A-3 district meet Saturday at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Leaves frame the Sower atop the 400 ft tall Nebraska state capitol on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The statue of the Sower, modeled after the traditional method of hand sowing grain for planting, is a symbol of the importance of Agriculture to Nebraskans. A reprieve from cooler temperatures will arrive for Lincolnites over this weekend. With highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny weather will greet the day on Saturday and Sunday.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Axelina Johansson uncorks the second-longest throw in NCAA history —
63 feet, 4 inches — at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Jaxson Bowman, 1, holds the finger of his dad, Josh Bowman, during a deployment ceremony for the 1-134th Cavalry at the Lancaster Event Center on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Bowman, along with other soldiers at the ceremony, did not deploy but attended out of support for his fellow soldiers.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Supporters of the Niskithe Prayer Camp block a bulldozer preparing to tear down trees at Wilderness Park on Monday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler (left) collides with Lincoln Southeast's Wade Voss in the first half Tuesday at Lincoln Southeast High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wayne's Jersi Jensen (center) gets a high-five as she walks up to get her first-place medal at the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Norfolk's Carter Jackson flips upside down in the middle of a dive Thursday in the Heartland Athletic Diving Championships at Lincoln Southeast.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen celebrates during the Class B state bowling singles championship on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Julia Kennedy (right) shares a piece of cake with her granddaughter Samara Quwa while manning a FAQ booth about the 16th president Saturday.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Wisconsin's Max Klesmit and Nebraska's Blaise Keita battle on the floor for possession on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Nebraska's Dayne Morton (left) wrestles Rutgers' Tony White in the 149-pound match Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Members of the First Nebraska Volunteer Infantry -- Ron Rockenbach (from left), Gage Stermensky, Paul Hadley, David Smith and Keith Rockefeller -- guard the Abraham Lincoln statue on the west side of the Nebraska Capitol on the 214th anniversary of his birthday on Sunday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Westin Sherlock (top) wrestles Bellevue East's LaBrian Sherlock during the 152-pound final at the A-2 District meet on Saturday at Lincoln East.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!