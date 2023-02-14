The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

New reading curriculum engages students

In one Huntington Elementary fifth-grade class, students are doing more than just reading and writing: They're reciting, spelling, learning vocabulary — even drawing connections to other subjects, like history and science.

It's part of Amplify CKLA, a new elementary reading curriculum Lincoln Public Schools plans to implement next school year. LPS has piloted the curriculum at four schools this year: Huntington, Lakeview, Robinson and Wysong.

The learning materials — a mix of print and digital — would cost the district an estimated 7.7 million dollars if approved by the Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday.

Senator opposes environment director

Senator Carol Blood of Bellevue on Monday urged the Legislature to reject confirmation of Jim Macy as director of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy in the wake of the environmental catastrophe at the AltEn ethanol plant.

As director, Macy should have taken prompt action to shut the plant down, Blood argued, before its use of pesticide-coated seed further polluted the environment.

Blood’s motion to delay Macy’s nomination was defeated, however, signaling the likelihood that he will eventually be confirmed.

Also on Monday, the legislature’s Education Committee held a hearing on Omaha Senator Kathleen Kauth’s bill, dubbed the "Sports and Spaces Act," which would restrict access to school bathrooms and locker rooms on the basis of biological sex.

LB575 would add similar restrictions to most school sports teams — effectively banning trans youths from entering spaces or participating on teams they otherwise would based on their gender identity.

New boys basketball ratings

And four Lincoln boys basketball teams are in the Class A top 10 as the regular season reaches its final week.

That’s it for Tuesday, February 14th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you tomorrow.