The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today's top stories:

Student loan forgiveness

Tens of thousands of Nebraskans received an email last fall notifying them that they had qualified for student loan forgiveness under a plan put forward by the Biden administration.

Last month, the White House said nearly two-thirds of those who qualified in Nebraska had applied for and were accepted into the relief program.

A state-by-state breakdown indicated that 97,000 Nebraska borrowers had their applications sent to loan servicing companies to discharge as much as twenty-thousand dollars in debt before the program was put on a court-ordered pause.

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case later this month. Nebraska borrowers say they hope the nation’s highest court finds the program is within the bounds of the law, but indicate they believe it’s more likely that reality will cut the other way.

LPS pilots special education para program

Eleven students are taking part in a new pilot program at Lincoln Public Schools that allows seniors to work as special education paras.

The initiative, which kicked off this semester, serves a dire workforce need while acting as a potential recruiting tool, officials say. But it has also raised some concerns among other paras.

The student paras, who attend school on a shortened schedule, perform the same duties and receive the same pay as some paras at LPS.

Not everyone is keen on the idea of using students to help other students even if it does fill a vacancy. Some paras at LPS have expressed concerns on social media about the program, including how it was rolled out and the fact that the student paras receive the same pay.

NU budget headwinds

And, the University of Nebraska emerged from the coronavirus pandemic on a better financial footing than many other institutions of higher education across the country.

But administrators told the Board of Regents that NU will likely face budgetary challenges in the coming years that could force major cuts and a reshaping of the public university system.

Just how much NU may have to cut wasn’t discussed during the first regents meeting of 2023.

Rather, regents were informed of the headwinds the university faces, such as rising expenses while revenue growth is limited.

That’s it for Monday, February 13th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at Journal Star dot com. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for February 2023