Push to legalize medical cannabis

Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart renewed her push to give Nebraskans the right to use cannabis for medical treatment on Thursday.

Wishart’s bill specifies qualifying medical conditions and outlines the process doctors must go through to recommend cannabis to their patients and for patients to follow in order to obtain cannabis.

The bill would be one of the most conservative medical marijuana laws in the country, and while backers say they support it, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana signaled their intent to file a third ballot initiative to put the issue before voters in 2024.

Opponents of the bill include Attorney General Mike Hilgers who said it’s unconstitutional because marijuana remains illegal under federal law.

Lincoln Exposed returns

Lincoln Exposed returns, bringing dozens of local bands and hundreds of music fans downtown for shows at five venues.

The winter festival kicked off it’s 18th edition Thursday night and will run through Saturday night, featuring more than 85 bands. Those bands are a blend of very new groups with veteran groups that are scheduled to play venues in which they don’t normally appear.

The event is the brainchild of Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who started the event in February 2006, intending to pick up business during the club's slowest times of the year. Lincoln Exposed has done just that. Get the full lineup.

Bob Wager’s move to Nebraska

And, Nebraska football’s new tight ends coach Bob Wager built the Arlington Martin program into a high school football powerhouse. Yet, he left it all behind to join Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

Wager gave some insight into why the time was now to leave Texas saying “It’s coach Matt Rhule, it’s a great staff that I’ve had a chance to get to know in the last month-and-a-half, and it’s the University of Nebraska that’s different.”

Wager will inherit a talented but inexperienced tight end room to pass lessons down to and will be a part of the budding Texas-to-Nebraska recruiting pipeline.

