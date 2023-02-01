Daily Minute | The latest Lincoln-area news for Feb. 1

The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning and happy February, Lincoln. Kick the month off with the Daily Minute, the Journal Star's morning news briefing. Here are today's top stories:

'She's a self-starter': Lincoln High senior selected for prestigious US Senate program

Lincoln High School senior Kristie Trinh will fly into the nation's capital in March and get a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.

That’s because Trinh is one of 104 students across the nation accepted to the prestigious United States Senate Youth Program. The competitive merit-based program provides high school students with an intensive, weeklong study of the federal government and the people who lead it.

In D.C., Trinh will get to rub shoulders with the movers and shakers of the U.S. government, including senators, a justice of the Supreme Court, Cabinet members and even President Joe Biden.

Lincoln making progress on replacing defective streetlights and their purple glow

It's not gone yet, but the purple glow emanating from many of Lincoln’s streetlights is getting dimmer.

A manufacturer defect caused more than 1,500 LED streetlights to emit a purple hue, a problem Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have been working to fix for well over a year and a half.

Crews replaced 500 defective bulbs in 2021. In October, officials said they had more than 1,000 replacement bulbs from the manufacturer and were working to install them to replace defective bulbs.

To date, 624 of the remaining defective bulbs have been replaced and they hope to finish in the next few months.

Signing Day Primer: The decisions to watch as Nebraska wraps up its 2023 recruiting class

And, the second National Signing Day is here, and while it’s taken a backseat to the December event, there are still storylines the Nebraska football team will be following.

For starters, the Huskers look to sign four committed players to its 2023 class, and they seek a commitment from Arnold Barnes, a three-star wide receiver prospect from Colorado.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule will take the podium at 2 p.m. today to discuss his first recruiting class at Nebraska. Get the latest.

That’s it for Wednesday, Feb. 1. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for January 2023