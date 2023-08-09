The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Expanding downtown

Downtown Lincoln is about to get bigger.

That’s assuming the City Council votes at its Aug. 14 meeting to approve two ordinances expanding the area maintained and managed by the Downtown Lincoln Association to include the Telegraph District to the east of the existing downtown.

The current business district includes 500 property owners and 900 businesses. Expanding the area to include the Telegraph District would add 80 businesses and 156 properties.

The area would grow east of 17th Street to roughly 21st Street and to Q and P streets to the north and K Street to the south.

Flood touts bipartisanship

At his first town hall as a U.S. congressman, Rep. Mike Flood on Monday exalted the need for civility and bipartisanship as he grappled with questions that were sometimes rooted in neither.

Gathered in a gymnasium at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Flood, a Republican who represents Nebraska's 1st Congressional District, fielded more than a dozen questions in front of a crowd of about 100 attendees, some of whom used the opportunity to seek the congressman's thoughts on myriad culture war issues.

For close to an hour, constituents lined up for a chance to ask Flood questions that, more often than not, dealt with election integrity concerns, immigration or the political opponents of Republicans — from President Joe Biden to local Democratic leaders, whom one attendee suggested had carried out a "invasion" of public office in Lincoln.

Huskers out with injuries

And, a second Nebraska football player will miss the season with an injury, head coach Matt Rhule announced Tuesday.

Former Elkhorn South star Maverick Noonan suffered a knee injury Saturday that requires surgery and a six-month recovery process. Noonan joins fellow freshmen defender Brodie Tagaloa on the sideline. Tagaloa was in a car accident in California and suffered injuries that will keep him out of action this fall.

“Obviously our hearts go out to both Brodie and Maverick. Everyone else is trending on being ready if they’re out right now,” Rhule said.

Other minor injuries included wide receivers Marcus Washington, Zavier Betts and Malachi Coleman.

That's it for Wednesday, Aug. 9.

