Bennett ready to lead

Rodney Bennett was named the 21st chancellor of UNL in May, becoming the first person appointed to that position from outside the university system since Chancellor James C. Moeser was hired away from the University of South Carolina in 1996.

Being a newly minted Cornhusker carries more advantages than disadvantages, said Bennett, who was most recently the president of the University of Southern Mississippi for nearly a decade.

He’s spent the past few months vacuuming up whatever he could about Nebraska and its public university in articles and videos, what Bennett called “a theoretical approach” to learning about his new home.

A statewide tour last week was the first step in beginning to connect with Nebraskans, Bennett said, and he hopes to use his story and experiences as an underachieving college student who became the leader of several institutions of higher education to inspire students and faculty here.

Five generations of haircuts

A Lincoln barber marked one family’s history last week with five generations of haircuts.

The Anderson family have found themselves in Dean Korensky's barber chair since the 1980s when Gary Anderson, then the principal at Nemaha Valley High School, made the drive from Cook to get a haircut.

He liked the experience, so he kept going back. A few years later, he brought his father.

Shortly after that, his son found himself in Korensky's chair. And when Gary's grandson got his first haircut from Korensky, that marked four generations. On Thursday, Gary’s great-grandson became the fifth generation.

John Cook’s retreat

And, Nebraska volleyball’s John Cook heads to the mountains whenever he can.

His 5-acre ranch in a rural outpost in northwest Wyoming with nearly 360-degree panorama views of the Tetons is not just paradise for the AVCA Hall of Fame coach.

It’s where he’s cleared his head since the pandemic, helping him feel refreshed and revitalized before each season. It’s where he’s learned new things. It’s where he’s contemplated his future. It’s where he’s honed his coaching skills without necessarily intending to.

Because of it all, Cook — in his fifth decade of coaching — believes he’s at the top of his game.

