StarTran ending LPS booster routes

StarTran is ending its seven-route booster program for Lincoln Public Schools students to comply with federal requirements, a change that could affect 250 middle and high school students, city officials announced Thursday.

The change will take effect Sept. 18, which means they’ll still have the booster routes running on the first day of school on Aug 14.

In an effort to continue to support transportation to and from schools, StarTran will increase service times during peak hours on six fixed routes frequently used by LPS students. Those service times will increase from every 30 minutes to every 15 minutes during high-volume hours year-round.

Iowa panel proceeds with ethics complaint against Gausman

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners on Wednesday found probable cause to proceed with an ethics complaint the Sioux City School Board filed against former superintendent Paul Gausman.

During its monthly meeting, the board met in closed session to review an investigative report into the complaint, which alleges Gausman attempted to bribe two newly elected school board members to pick a board president the then-superintendent preferred.

The board then reconvened in open session and voted to set a hearing in the case. The panel had the option of moving forward with a hearing or dismissing the complaint.

At this point, the case will either go before an administrative law judge for a hearing, or a settlement could be reached, according to a flowchart on the board's website.

Nebraska OC not ruling out impact freshmen

Nebraska football has seven true freshmen wide receivers – and their offensive coordinator isn’t ruling out a young player making a big impact this season.

“They have a lot of speed; it’s pretty impressive,” Marcus Satterfield said.

Satterfield went on to say that he’s only had a handful of freshmen wide receivers ready to play early in the season in his career, but he said he would play this group of young Huskers if they “learn what to do.”

That group includes Malachi Coleman from Lincoln East and Jaylen Lloyd from Omaha Westside.

