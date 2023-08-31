The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Prison site changed

Less than two weeks after announcing a decision to locate a new prison in northeast Lincoln, state and city officials said they reached an agreement to put the 1,500-bed facility north of Interstate 80.

On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Pillen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the new location will put the prison on city-owned property east of 70th Street and McKelvie Road, or just to the east of Lincoln’s landfill.

Earlier this month, Pillen and Corrections Director Rob Jeffreys said the state had a $17 million option to purchase more than 300 acres near 112th and Adams streets.

The decision generated intense backlash from area residents, who voiced their concerns to the Lincoln City Council earlier this week and encouraged Gaylor Baird to take whatever steps she could to find an alternative site.

Scholarship act to voters?

Organizers who led a petition drive in an effort to repeal the Opportunity Scholarships Act turned in 117,145 petition signatures to the Secretary of State on Wednesday. That number is more than double the amount the group needs to put LB 753 on the ballot.

When the bill takes effect in January 2024, individuals and entities will be able to reduce their tax liability by making donations to scholarship funds that help students attend private schools across the state. Opponents say the policy will harm students, families and schools by diverting would-be public school funding to private schools that don’t have to accept every student.

Now, if the Secretary of State and county-level election officials verify the petition signatures gathered by Support Our Schools Nebraska, the issue will be put directly before voters in November 2024.

Matt Rhule era begins

The Matt Rhule era of Husker football begins at 7 p.m. tonight when Nebraska faces off against Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Like many Big Ten teams, the Gophers have been able to win the turnover margin and the fourth quarter when they go up against Nebraska.

Winning the turnover battle would go a long way for the Huskers, who have struggled in recent season-opening games.

The game will be broadcast on Fox and on the radio at 1400 and 98.1. And, as always, follow live updates from our sports team.

That’s it for Thursday, Aug. 31. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.