Husker arrested

Nebraska tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star prospect and Georgia transfer, was arrested in Lincoln early Tuesday morning for his alleged role in a break-in at a vape and liquor shop, according to police.

Gilbert is accused of trying to steal more than $1,600 worth of vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters after breaking into SJ's Liquor and Vape Shop at around 2 a.m. Monday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release.

Gilbert's status with the Huskers has for months been hanging in the balance as he awaits an NCAA waiver for immediate eligibility because he has transferred twice in college after beginning his career at LSU in 2020.

During a Tuesday press conference, Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said he was really sad for him,” and declined to say what the next step will be in terms of Gilbert’s status with the team moving forward.

Low-cost vet clinic

The Capital Humane Society announced plans for a new low-cost veterinary clinic near 56th and O streets.

The Stransky Veterinary Center will be in a strip mall at 5505 O St. and will offer low-cost veterinary services, such as spaying and neutering of pets, microchipping and vaccinations.

The Humane Society said the new clinic is scheduled to open in March. It said the project was made possible by a "significant gift" from the Leonard and Angeleen Stransky Charitable Trust.

The clinic will become the Humane Society's third location, joining the admissions and assessment center at 2320 Park Blvd. and the Pieloch pet adoption center at 6500 S. 70th St.

Volleyball Day in Nebraska

And, it’s Volleyball Day in Nebraska, where an NCAA record crowd of 85,000-plus will make its way into Memorial Stadium for a volleyball doubleheader.

At 4:30 p.m., Nebraska-Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition match. Nebraska will then host Omaha at 7 p.m. Approximately 15 minutes after the second match ends, country music artist Scotty McCreery will take the stage to finish the night with a 75-minute concert.

From parking to tickets to calling a postgame Uber, check out our guide before attending Volleyball Day in Nebraska. Tune back in tonight for full coverage of the matches, fan reactions and photos.

That's it for Wednesday, Aug. 30.