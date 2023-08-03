The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Mayor: $8M budget increase

With an estimated 23% jump in property valuations in Lancaster County -- well over the anticipated increase city officials used to build their biennial budget last year, the mayor wants to add $8 million to the 2023-24 general fund budget.

The addition would, among other things, help pay for higher wages for firefighters, increase wages to better attract lifeguards in the summer and hire a person to recruit police, fire and summer workers.

The mayor would also increase funding to the new senior center at Victory Park and for the new park in the south Haymarket. And the mayor wants to give $6 million back to the taxpayers by lowering the city’s tax rate.

The City Council must approve the budget changes.

Lincoln Bold contingencies

A second feasibility study hasn’t scrapped plans for a 22-story mixed-use building in downtown Lincoln, but it has caused developers to draw up a plan with at least four contingencies.

Changes in everything from the interest rates to fluctuations with building materials like steel and cement to soaring rental prices in Lincoln could cause the Lincoln Bold project to be altered.

The original plan is to build a 254-foot-tall building, which would include 36,000 square feet of office space and 70 luxury apartment units.

Two Huskers' futures uncertain

And, the futures of two Nebraska athletes are uncertain after one entered the transfer portal and the other was charged in a gambling investigation.

Myles Farmer, a two-year starter on the football team, entered the transfer portal just two days after coach Matt Rhule announced he was suspended indefinitely.

Ahron Ulis, a guard on the basketball team, was charged with "tampering with records" in a scheme that allegedly allowed him to place over 1,800 sports bets on college sporting events while attending Iowa.

That’s it for Thursday, August 3. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for July 2023