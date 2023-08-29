Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

COVID on the rise again

As in past years, COVID-19 cases are on the rise now that school has resumed.

Lancaster County reported 163 official cases for the week that ended Saturday. That's more than double the previous week and more than four times higher than at the start of the month.

Wastewater analysis also shows a steady rise in viral particles detected.

“We know COVID-19 remains a real risk for many people, and the shift we’re seeing in our local situation is concerning,” said Health Director Pat Lopez.

Child care zoning changes

Brandy Trapp’s dream was to open a child care center. The reality, though, was that it wasn’t easy.

She spent two months battling bureaucracy and getting different answers from different agencies — and from different people in the same city departments before ultimately opening in July.

“My dream quickly became a nightmare,” Trapp said.

But her experience also spurred the city to act. The City Council recently approved a number of amendments to zoning ordinances, including one expanding areas where child care facilities can operate without a special permit — including in commercial areas like the one where Trapp’s business is located. And in October, city officials will gather to look for ways to expedite the process to make it easier for other child care providers.

One of a kind

Out of 522 NCAA-sponsored women’s athletics programs, only one program turned a profit.

The Lincoln Journal Star and Lee Enterprises filed public records requests with all 53 public institutions in the Power 6 — the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 — in an effort to determine how many women’s programs were profitable last fiscal year.

The answer is one -- Husker volleyball. And Journal Star Husker columnist Amie Just explains why in her story looking at the data.

That’s it for Tuesday, Aug. 29. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at Journal Star.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.