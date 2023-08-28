The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Some Crete parents upset over new drug-testing policy

Some parents at Crete Public Schools are furious, upset, confused and are speaking out against a new student drug-testing policy, calling it an invasion of privacy, biased, not transparent, reactive and a "gotcha" policy.

The CPS Board of Education passed a policy in July mandating all students in grades 7-12 who participate in extracurricular activities or utilize the school parking lot be enrolled in randomized drug testing. Parents can also opt to enroll students who do not fall into either category into the program.

The school district in Crete, located about 25 miles southwest of Lincoln, will use Sport Safe, an organization that handles drug testing for schools nationwide, including multiple other districts in Nebraska. Using urinalysis, students will be tested for marijuana, opiates, barbiturates, cocaine, ecstasy, alcohol and nicotine – something school officials say they have had continued issues with.

The district will pay $36 per test.

Q&A with acting police chief

Less than a month after she was, with little warning, named the acting chief of the Lincoln Police Department, Michon Morrow is still settling in.

Morrow, 48, is quick to admit that her transition into the chief's chair has been exciting, and, "if I’m being perfectly honest, at moments overwhelming."

The longtime fixture at LPD who has worked for the department in some capacity since 1995 is also quick to acknowledge that she does not have all the answers.

But in an Aug. 15 interview with the Journal Star, she addressed her abrupt appointment to her new role following the July resignation of Teresa Ewins, the controversies Ewins created and left behind and the allegations and challenges that embroiled the department even before the former police chief's arrival in September 2021.

How the Big Ten's new TV deal works

And, this football season will be the first for the Big Ten's seven-year, multibillion-dollar partnership with Fox, CBS, NBC and the Big Ten Network, plus NBC’s Peacock for streaming.

By the season’s end, more than 80 Big Ten games will be nationally televised through these partnerships, and eight contests will be exclusive to streaming.

“We’re really differentiating ourselves and doing something that has never been done before in college athletics — stretching from coast to coast like this in a meaningful way at the level we participate in,” the Big Ten’s COO Kerry Kenny said.

