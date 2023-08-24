The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Red Way ceases operations

Red Way, the startup airline that had been providing service from Lincoln to destinations such as Las Vegas and Orlando, is ceasing operations at the end of the month.

Lincoln Airport officials said in a news release that executives of the company had alerted them this week that they had decided future operations in Lincoln were not viable.

Red Way, which launched on June 8, was a creative solution the airport came up with after having trouble finding another airline to start service at the airport.

Zoo welcomes red pandas

The Lincoln Children's Zoo announced Wednesday that twin red pandas — William and Robin — were born at the zoo in June.

The red pandas, an endangered species, were born to second-time mom Tián and first-time dad Rowan. In 2022, Tián gave birth to Bety, the first red panda cub born at the zoo in eight years.

Newborn red panda cubs are about the size of a Twinkie with thick gray fur and are born with their eyes and ears closed. William and Robin both opened their eyes at about two months old. Both cubs are male, but zookeepers can tell them apart by their size and color. William is bigger and more grayish and lighter in color. Robin is the smaller one and has always been a bit darker in color.

Liebentritt embracing fullback role

And, Omaha Skutt grad Barret Liebentritt joined the Huskers to be a fullback – and a bruising August has left him with no regrets.

“I love hitting people. Blocking’s been my forte since I was young,” Liebentritt said.

Liebentritt has been building a reputation among his teammates all month, one collision at a time.

“He reminded me exactly of that ‘90s kind of chip-on-his-shoulder fullback that’s going to go drive somebody and could go against anybody,” offensive lineman Ethan Piper said.

That's it for Thursday, Aug. 24.

