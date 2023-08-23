The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Carter to lead Ohio

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter on Tuesday was named the new president of Ohio State University.

The Ohio State Board of Trustees voted unanimously to appoint Carter as the university's 17th president at a meeting Tuesday afternoon. He will replace Krista Johnson, who stepped down in May after two years.

He will start in Columbus on Jan. 1. The university's search committee chose Carter out of a pool of more than 100 candidates from across the country.

"Wow," Carter said at the meeting Tuesday, which the outgoing NU president attended in person.

"What a true honor. I can't tell you how humbled I am by the support I have received. ... This is the greatest honor of my career, to be appointed president of this great university," Carter said.

Google makes it official

Google on Tuesday formally confirmed what many in Lincoln have known for years: The search engine giant is planning to build a data center in Lincoln.

The company made the announcement at its data center in Papillion, saying it will expand into Lincoln as part of a $1.2 billion in additional investment in Nebraska this year.

And with the announcement, one of the worst-kept secrets in recent years no longer has to be whispered.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said during her remarks to about 100 people in attendance “I can stop winking at the chamber and saying, ‘We think it rhymes with Schmoogle.”

Huskers turn intense heat into a positive

And, Nebraska football’s practice was hot and humid Tuesday morning. As temperatures soared near 100 degrees, it was tough for players to get through.

Husker lineman Ethan Piper estimated he lost 10 pounds of sweat — but he gained a couple important lessons.

“For me, it’s just a way to callous your mind," Piper said. "You have to come out and work like you’ve always been working but you have to adjust and push through that hot and humid environment.”

The Huskers rotated drills indoors and outdoors and took several water breaks and other measures to combat the heat.

“We’re going to make sure that they’re safe,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said.

