The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Pillen to send soldiers to southern border

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is sending more than 60 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border to aid Texas authorities in their efforts to counter immigration and drug trafficking there.

The soldiers, who will depart today from Nebraska and will return in early September, are being sent to the border to provide "additional observation and reporting near the border" to assist Texas law enforcement involved in "Operation Lone Star," Pillen's office announced Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launched the operation in March 2021, deploying resources from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to the border in an effort to secure the area. The operation has been ongoing since.

AG won’t seek records to prosecute

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has told state lawmakers he would not seek medical records to prosecute women who obtain abortions in other states.

In a response to questions from state senators about his opposition to a proposed rule blocking states from accessing private health records related to abortion, Hilgers explained he wants to keep existing privacy laws intact.

Lawmakers had asked last week what the state's motivation was for joining 18 other attorneys general who signed a letter from Mississippi's attorney general opposing the federal rule change.

Nebraska volleyball on TV

The Nebraska volleyball team will have 20 of its 29 matches televised this season.

The Huskers will be featured on Big Ten Network 14 times, including its Sept. 6 match against Creighton and both Wisconsin meetings.

Nebraska Public Media also will televise five matches. ESPNU will broadcast Nebraska's match at Stanford.

Of Nebraska's nine non-televised matches, eight can be streamed on Big Ten Plus, and the other can be viewed on ESPN Plus.

That's it for Wednesday, August 2.

