Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Police crack down on dispensaries

Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department last week seized THC products for testing from five local dispensaries that previously failed compliance tests, police officials said, in a crackdown replicated in other parts of the state on an ambiguous market that operates, in part, within a legal loophole.

The dispensaries — The Cannabis Factory, Kind Life Dispensary and three 50 Shades of Green locations — offer various THC products, including Delta 8, a federally legal hemp-derived cannabinoid that has been sold in the city for more than two years under a loophole created by the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the regulated production of hemp.

Lincoln Police investigators performed "spot checks" on 10 local dispensaries in January, February and March in response to resident concerns over advertisements that suggested the stores were selling illegal-grade THC products, said Erika Thomas, a spokeswoman for LPD.

Five of the 10 dispensaries were found to be selling THC products that weren't compliant with the state statute, Thomas said.

Lincoln chef to appear on Food Network show

Rachel McGill, the executive chef at Dish, will appear on an episode of "Chopped" on Tuesday.

The popular Food Network show, which debuted in 2009, pits four chefs against each other in a cooking contest that requires them to think on their feet by using random ingredients -- placed in a basket -- while cooking against the clock.

With each course -- appetizer, dinner and dessert -- a chef is eliminated until just one chef is declared the winner of a cash prize, usually $10,000.

McGill taped the show, which was scheduled to air sometime in the spring but was delayed, last November. She signed a nondisclosure agreement not to discuss the contest before it aired, but has agreed to talk to the Journal Star about it later this week.

Huskers still have questions on offense

When Nebraska football takes the field for its season opener later this month, Jeff Sims will be the quarterback. Outside of that, there are plenty of question marks for the Huskers’ offense.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said the team is not ready to release a depth chart as players continue to improve in practice leading up to the game against Minnesota on August 31st.

"We’re not ready to sit here and give you a final depth chart, but there’s still a lot of competition out there for some spots,” Satterfield said.

Running back is one unsettled position — Nebraska returns its starter, Anthony Grant, but also has options in Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson.

That’s it for Tuesday, August 15th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at Journal Star dot com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.