First day of school

It’s the first day of school for many Lincoln K-12 students. Today also marks the opening of Standing Bear High School near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.

This year, 307 freshmen and sophomores will roam the hallways for the first time. And so will Sue Cassata, who was chosen to lead the new high school after 15 years as the principal at Lincoln East.

Presiding over the opening of Lincoln's newest high school is the latest, and perhaps biggest, challenge of Cassata's career, which began at Lincoln Southeast High School in 1992 as a social studies teacher.

'I'm actually waiting for it'

Industry experts say the next sports betting investigation — the next scandal — on a college campus is inevitable.

And that should make every NCAA university athletic department and compliance office collectively shudder.

"I would not be surprised at all. I'm actually waiting for it,” Jason Johnston, the sportsbook manager at WarHorse Lincoln said.

As the state of Nebraska embarks on its first fall of legalized sports betting, no one appears naïve enough to call the scandal that has unfolded in Iowa in recent weeks either unique or a one-off incident.

August concert craze

And, in 2013, Pinnacle Bank Arena opened with a run of 10 concerts in 80 days, by far the most major shows in a short time ever for Lincoln.

This month, the arena and Pinewood Bowl will top that mark, both in the number of shows and the timespan when they present 11 concerts in 25 days.

"It’s unprecedented. It’s a real celebration of live entertainment being a big part of Lincoln’s culture. The fact that there’s 11 concerts at those two venues is kind of amazing," the director of booking for PBA and Pinewood said.

