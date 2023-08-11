The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Nearly 5,000 file protests

Nearly 5,000 property valuation protests were filed this year by property owners, which is the most since 2012, said Lancaster County Assessor Dan Nolte.

The protests were prompted by a total revaluation of property that resulted in steep increases for many property owners.

The majority of the protests — 3,737 — were residential properties, with 550 commercial and 143 agricultural, Nolte said.

This week, those homeowners and other property owners who filed protests were notified of their final values — and the board approved lower values to 505 of them, Nolte said.

Regents to consider bonus for Carter

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will be eligible to receive a $144,000 bonus after meeting nearly all of the goals set for him by the Board of Regents in the 2022-23 academic year.

A boost in state appropriations to the NU system over the next two years, increases in research expenditures and university-wide improvement in retention rates were all high points in Carter’s performance review.

But in light of a $58 million budget shortfall faced by the NU system, Carter plans to donate any bonus — which is funded through the university’s state-aided budget — to charity, a spokeswoman for the university system said.

Reserve parking for sporting events

And, fans planning to attend Volleyball Day in Nebraska later this month can now reserve their parking spaces ahead of time.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Thursday visitors to on-campus events at Memorial Stadium, the Bob Devaney Sports Center and Lied Center for Performing Arts can reserve their parking in advance.

Users can guarantee their parking spaces at one of more than 50 parking lots on UNL's campus year-round through the ParkMobile mobile device app or on the service's website.

That’s it for Friday, Aug. 11. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023