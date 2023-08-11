The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Nearly 5,000 file protests Nearly 5,000 property valuation protests were filed this year by property owners, which is the most since 2012, said Lancaster County Assessor Dan Nolte.
The protests were prompted by a total revaluation of property that resulted in steep increases for many property owners.
The majority of the protests — 3,737 — were residential properties, with 550 commercial and 143 agricultural, Nolte said.
This week, those homeowners and other property owners who filed protests were notified of their final values — and the board approved lower values to 505 of them, Nolte said.
Regents to consider bonus for Carter
University of Nebraska President
Ted Carter will be eligible to receive a $144,000 bonus after meeting nearly all of the goals set for him by the Board of Regents in the 2022-23 academic year.
A boost in state appropriations to the NU system over the next two years, increases in research expenditures and university-wide improvement in retention rates were all high points in Carter’s performance review.
But in light of a $58 million budget shortfall faced by the NU system, Carter plans to donate any bonus — which is funded through the university’s state-aided budget — to charity, a spokeswoman for the university system said.
Reserve parking for sporting events
And, fans planning to attend Volleyball Day in Nebraska later this month can now
reserve their parking spaces ahead of time.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced on Thursday visitors to on-campus events at Memorial Stadium, the Bob Devaney Sports Center and Lied Center for Performing Arts can reserve their parking in advance.
Users can guarantee their parking spaces at one of more than 50 parking lots on UNL's campus year-round through the ParkMobile mobile device app or on the service's website.
That’s it for Friday, Aug. 11. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here on Monday.
Top Journal Star photos for August 2023
Kipton Fankhauser loses his shoe as he falls off of "War Dance" during Mutton Bustin' at the Lancaster County Super Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Patrons enjoy the first weekend of the outdoor carnival during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Syllas Daniels and Kaneka Taylor (right) hold on tight as they ride the Orbiter at the carnival during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A nun peruses the animals on display at Rabbit Row during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Angelina Mojok waves to the camera as she rides the merry-go-round at the carnival during the at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Cally Sullivan, Hannah Munk, Noah Schmoll and his sister Jocelyn (from left) let their rabbits hop from the starting line as they compete in a rabbit race during the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Offensive lineman Yahia Marzouk and Brady Eickhoff (from left) spring out from under the chute while running a drill during a practice at Lincoln Northwest on Wednesday.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson blocks assistant coach Jaylen Reyes during practice Tuesday at Devaney Sports Center.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Lincoln Pius X's Hudson Schulz (left) tackles teammate Sebastian Morales during practice on Tuesday at Pius X High School.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
A view of the Federal Legislative Summit on Tuesday at Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (left) and Brock Knutson practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Lincoln Southwest's Zak Stark makes a throw during a football practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Lincoln Southwest.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
An excavator tears bricks off Pershing Center on Monday as demolition work begins in earnest on the former civic auditorium. Bringing down the structure is expected to take two to three weeks.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Young dancers spin one another as they perform a traditional dance with Wilber Czech Dancers during the annual Wilber Czech Festival on Saturday. The celebration will continue Sunday with a parade, motorcycle show, eating contest and much more.
Kenneth Ferriera photos, Journal Star
Teams shoot around in the common area as they prepare to compete against one another during the 3-on-3 Railyard Rims basketball tournament at The Railyard on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Lincoln. In collaboration with the Downtown Lincoln Association, the YMCA of Lincoln hosted the seventh annual Railyard Rims August 4-5. This 3-on-3 tournament takes basketball to the streets of the Railyard.
Kenneth Ferriera
Callum Anderson gets his first haircut from barber Dean Korensky as he sits with his mother, Courtney Anderson, on Thursday at 33 Street Hair Studio. Callum was the fifth generation of the Anderson family to get a haircut from Korensky.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Carter Worrell has a staring contest with a baby chick during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 3, 2023.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
A Nowear BMX rider jumps from a high ramp while teammates watch during the Lancaster County Super Fair at Lancaster Event Center on Thursday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Zack Mentzer peeks out from a trailer while he and his family unload their Hampshire cross breed pigs the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Fair kids who show animals will set up in the stalls so they have a place to rest, the day before the start of the Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Jen Witherby (left) and Mary Weixelman, bought 3 Daughters, last month and just recently completed their first week as owners.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Cooper Jordan, 4, runs the spray of a soaker hose during Sprinkler Day at the Eiseley Branch Library on Monday.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Protester Kari Wagner holds up a sign as Nebraska State Board of Education member Kirk Penner walks by in the Capitol on Monday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Mack Splichal, 2, shows off his cheer moves to Nebraska cheerleaders Sidney Doty, Carly Janssen and Audrey Eckert (from left) during Nebraska Football's annual fan day at Hawks Championship Center on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Kenneth Ferriera
Shoes lost by previous skydivers are hung above the exit to the runway at the Lincoln Sport Parachute Club on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Weeping Water.
Kenneth Ferriera
Carpet Land players watch from the dugout as their team bats in the first inning during the Class A American Legion championship on Saturday at Den Hartog Field.
Kenneth Ferriera, Journal Star
Nebraska's Darian White (left) talks with teammate Callin Hake during a team practice Thursday at Hendricks Training Complex.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Ten-year-old Connor Horner plays in the sprinkler fountain at Centennial Mall across from the state Capitol on Monday, as temperatures reached the 90s and the heat index reached into triple digits. The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department said it discourages people from playing in the Centennial Mall fountains because the water is not treated.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!