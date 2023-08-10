The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.
Trail seeks execution date
Aubrey Trail has filed a petition
seeking to force the state’s hand to carry out his death sentence for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe in what is believed to be the first-of-its-kind filing in the state.
In the petition filed this week, he is asking a Lancaster County District Court judge to order Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Rob Jeffreys, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, to fulfill their official duties.
In the one-page document, Trail said he does not wish to conduct any further litigation staying the execution of his sentence in state or federal court.
When asked if he’s ever heard of such a thing, his court-appointed attorney said “No. This is bizarre.”
LPS fills all its teacher jobs
As school districts across the country wrestle with an ongoing teacher shortage, Lincoln Public Schools says it will
head into the 2023-24 school year at full strength.
LPS filled 379 vacant certified positions ahead of Monday’s start of the school year. Last year at this time, LPS was still looking to hire roughly 22 certified staff members to fill vacant positions across the district.
While district officials are pleased to have its teaching ranks full, LPS is still seeking upward of 150 employees to fill vacant classified staff like paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodial and food service across the district.
Hoiberg salary restored
And, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg achieved performance-based metrics last season to
restore his salary to $3.5 million annually.
Hoiberg agreed to a 250 thousand dollar pay cut prior to last season that could return to the original number if he met “mutually agreed upon” metrics between him and athletic director Trev Alberts.
The metrics were not written, so no information has ever been produced on what he needed to do to earn back the original salary.
Nebraska finished 16 and 16 last season, which is the team’s best record in Hoiberg’s four years as the Huskers’ coach.
That’s it for Thursday, Aug. 10. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com., we’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Top Journal Star photos for July 2023
Hayden Coleman successfully pole vaults over the rope during the pole vault event at the Cornhusker State Games Track and Field event at Lincoln High on, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Workers cut into a water tower next to General Dynamics at 4300 Industrial Ave. on Tuesday in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
Thomas Fernandez and his sister, Cora, play on top of a log pile while other attendees to the farm take part in a press conference on Monday at Shadow Brook Farm, where Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and local officials announced a plan to make Lincoln’s food system more resilient.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Carpet Land's Mason Gaines dives to third base during an American Legion A-5 Area Tournament game against UBT on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Den Hartog Field.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Nebraska's Jeff Sims signs an autograph for Elliot Christensen of Lincoln, 12, Sunday at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nicole Kolbas poses for a portrait Wednesday at Woodland Hills Golf Course in Eagle. Kolbas is the 2023 Journal Star girls athlete of the year.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Penny Putney pulls back as Romeo, an alpaca from Lincoln Alpaca Picnics, as he attempts to take a green bean from her during an encounter event on Wednesday at Charles H. Gere Branch Library. Alpacas don't have teeth in the top front of their mouths, which gives them the appearance of having an underbite.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Grant Schirmer (left), who plays the role of Carl Hanratty, and Bede Fulton, who plays Frank Abagnale Jr., wait for their cue to take the stage during a dress rehearsal for "Catch Me If You Can" on Tuesday at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Speed Skaters compete in the Mens 300m race during the NSC 35 ultimate inline skating competition at Speedway Sports Complex on, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Teams compete in knee deep water at the annual Beat Breast Cancer Mud Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Prague.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Marlina Bowdery poses for a photo with pictures of her late son Timothy Montgomery, who also went by the name Timothy Wallace, Friday in Lincoln. She started an online group for grieving mothers after his death.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Reflected in a mirror, Francis Vigan walks on a treadmill with the assistance of physical therapy assistant Wendy Kyser on Friday at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. Vigan, a 34-year-old bodybuilder, has been recovering after a rare spinal cord stroke during a workout paralyzed him from the waist down.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Charlie Musselwhite sings the blues out to the crowd during the ZooFest music festival outside of the Zoo Bar at 136 N 14th St. on Thursday in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
A BNSF train cruises along the tracks past Memorial Stadium as seen from the Haymarket pedestrian bridge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, outside of Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
City workers cut into a large tree branch that had fallen due to the storm on July 4th in front of Bethany Christian Church on the corner of N Cotner Blvd. and Aylesworth Ave, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Kids ride specially decorated bikes down South Sixth Street during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. The city — known as Nebraska's Fourth of July City — draws thousands to its annual celebration.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Eleven-year-old Beau Taylor of Austin, Texas, tries to blow the biggest bubble at a contest
during Seward's 155th annual Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday. He was the winner in the contest.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Fireworks erupt leaving sparks falling during the firework show at the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Steve Novak, lead singer for Soul Dawg performs during the annual Uncle Sam Jam, Independence Day Celebration at Oak Lake Park on, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Lincoln.
HAYDEN ROONEY Journal Star
Liam Dotson (left) is lifted out of the water by Brother Paul Holmes during a Jehovah's Witnesses' baptism Saturday in a swimming pool on the floor of Pinnacle Bank Arena. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, more than 5,200 members of the denomination came to Lincoln for their annual convention, which ends Sunday.
HAYDEN ROONEY, Journal Star
The Swiftdogs Zach St. Pierre wears the sorting hat from the Harry Potter series as he celebrates a home run against the Sioux City Explorers on Friday at Haymarket Park. The Lincoln Saltdogs became the "Swiftdogs" for one night, as tickets to a Taylor Swift concert were up for grabs to all ticketholders.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Zoo Bar owner Pete Watters, who has worked at the club since 1987, said while it became famous for blues, there was always bluegrass, country, reggae and rock ‘n’ roll.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!