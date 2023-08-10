The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Trail seeks execution date

Aubrey Trail has filed a petition seeking to force the state’s hand to carry out his death sentence for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe in what is believed to be the first-of-its-kind filing in the state.

In the petition filed this week, he is asking a Lancaster County District Court judge to order Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Rob Jeffreys, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, to fulfill their official duties.

In the one-page document, Trail said he does not wish to conduct any further litigation staying the execution of his sentence in state or federal court.

When asked if he’s ever heard of such a thing, his court-appointed attorney said “No. This is bizarre.”

LPS fills all its teacher jobs

As school districts across the country wrestle with an ongoing teacher shortage, Lincoln Public Schools says it will head into the 2023-24 school year at full strength.

LPS filled 379 vacant certified positions ahead of Monday’s start of the school year. Last year at this time, LPS was still looking to hire roughly 22 certified staff members to fill vacant positions across the district.

While district officials are pleased to have its teaching ranks full, LPS is still seeking upward of 150 employees to fill vacant classified staff like paraprofessionals, bus drivers, custodial and food service across the district.

Hoiberg salary restored

And, Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg achieved performance-based metrics last season to restore his salary to $3.5 million annually.

Hoiberg agreed to a 250 thousand dollar pay cut prior to last season that could return to the original number if he met “mutually agreed upon” metrics between him and athletic director Trev Alberts.

The metrics were not written, so no information has ever been produced on what he needed to do to earn back the original salary.

Nebraska finished 16 and 16 last season, which is the team’s best record in Hoiberg’s four years as the Huskers’ coach.

That's it for Thursday, Aug. 10.

