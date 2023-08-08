The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Pershing demo begins

Pershing Center is finally coming down.

Crews have been inside of Pershing for a week taking down the drywall and insulation, plaster and anything else not recyclable, said Chance Van Riper, who works for the company supervising the Pershing demolition.

There’s been fencing up for awhile, but Monday the outside demolition began in earnest — with two large gaping holes in the north side of the building, which allowed the crews to get the trash inside the building out.

The old auditorium is being removed to make way for an affordable housing development. It will take two or three weeks to get the entire structure completely down.

Black filmmaker program targeted

A legal nonprofit that has targeted colleges and universities offering preferential treatment based on race accused the University of Nebraska-Lincoln of racial discrimination for creating and supporting a residency program for Black filmmakers.

The Equal Protection Project, which was involved in the U.S. Supreme Court case challenging Harvard University’s race-conscious admission policies, filed the complaint against UNL with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights on Aug. 6.

In its complaint, Equal Protection Project alleges a partnership between UNL’s Johnny Carson School of Emerging Media Arts and the New York City-based nonprofit Black Public Media violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment as well as the Civil Rights Act.

Buschini working to be NU’s kickoff man

The Nebraska football team has some decisions to make on special teams before its season opener later this month.

Not at punter, though. Brian Buschini returns as the Huskers’ bonafide starter after a strong first year in Lincoln.

This season, Buschini is trying to add another facet to his game as the team’s kickoff specialist.

Buschni said “This year it was something I wanted to bring into my repertoire or my tool bag, and coach Foley’s been giving me a ton of tips on that.”

That’s it for Tuesday, Aug. 8. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.