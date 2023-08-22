Denton general store being renovated

Tina Jones was in need of a landing spot and a fresh start in 2021 when she came across her next cause in Denton, the tiny village southwest of Lincoln.

She found it on an acre of land that featured a house, a stand-alone garage and an old structure that was built in 1911 and referred to as the Lancaster House. It had stood as the village's general store until it closed in 1978.

For a year, she contemplated what to do with the general store, knowing she had a rare opportunity to accomplish something special by moving it forward while preserving its history.

The space, Jones eventually decided, would be renovated into a community events center. And the renovation will be made courtesy of hempcrete.

Gov. Pillen visits Mexico border

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen suggested migrants should “stay on your side of the river" and pleaded with President Joe Biden to “do your dadgum job" amid his visit Monday to the U.S.-Mexico Border.

At a news conference alongside four other Republican governors, Pillen said his visit to Eagle Pass, Texas, had left him in "disbelief" over the "misrepresentation of the buoys" installed in the Rio Grande by Texas authorities to deter migrant crossings from Mexico. Pillen seemed to suggest that media coverage of the buoys had cast the controversial floating barrier as dangerous.

"The buoys are a deterrent," Pillen said. "They don't cause a Band-Aid, and if they do, I say, 'What the heck? Stay on your side of the river.''

Heat may mean no games, practices

Peak hours for heat this week will reach the point where it’s possible that no outdoor activity will be allowed for students in sports or marching band under Nebraska School Activities Association rules.

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said, “In situations like this, especially for the extremely vulnerable, we recommend getting into a cool place and drinking plenty of water. This late-season heat is extremely dangerous.”

A high of 105 is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in Lincoln. Friday, when most varsity football games are scheduled, the high is expected to be 92, followed by 86 on Saturday.