Long-time city gardeners retire

Two well-known city gardeners who have for years created the designs for the popular Sunken Gardens retired suddenly this spring, at least a year before they'd planned.

Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, whose work for the city adds up to more than 85 years, were suspended earlier this year while the city investigated complaints by some employees.

When the investigation ended, their pay was reimbursed and they were told they’d be allowed to give their side, but they decided to retire instead.

Reed said of the gardens, “We were so happy to serve and make these beautiful designs and draw people to Lincoln. People knew this place. It was a mecca and I hope that can continue.”

Lancaster County budget increasing

Lancaster County’s tax-funded budget will increase close to 5%, driven largely by the cost of dealing with overcrowding at the jail and adding 15 new jobs to various departments.

The $147 million general fund budget includes $6.8 million in additional dollars, about 62% of which comes from property tax revenue. Commissioner Sean Flowerday said the county board tried hard to provide some relief to property owners facing a historic increase in assessed valuations.

Table games approved for Grand Island Casino

Table games were put into action at Grand Island Casino Resort this weekend.

The Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission on Friday voted unanimously to allow five blackjack tables, a craps table, one for roulette and another for Texas hold 'em poker, along with 46 additional slot machines.

Friday’s vote marks the first time table games have been approved in the state.

