The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Plans announced for new state prison near Lincoln

Gov. Jim Pillen on Thursday announced plans for a new prison near Lincoln.

The 1,500-bed prison will be built northeast of Lincoln, on a site near 112th and Adams streets.

Pillen said construction on the multi-custody facility will begin in the fall of 2024. It is expected to employ 1,000 people, double the number of current employees at the state penitentiary.

Nebraska lawmakers have approved spending $335 million for a new prison to replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Geist lands new job in state government

Months after she resigned from Nebraska's Legislature to focus on her unsuccessful Lincoln mayoral campaign, Suzanne Geist has landed a new job in state government.

The former District 25 senator on Monday joined the Attorney General's Office as Mike Hilgers' chief policy advisor, a newly created position that will pay Geist $95,000 annually, a spokeswoman for Hilgers said Thursday.

Geist, who studied broadcast journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, worked as a style consultant before winning a seat in Legislature in 2016. She was reelected in 2020.

Gifford embraces leadership role

As a new era looms for Nebraska football, and preseason optimism abounds for a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016, Isaac Gifford has a lot on his plate.

There’s a new scheme to learn, implemented by a new coaching staff. After playing nickelback last season, he’s shifted over to safety. Mentally, he’s made a conscious effort to be more of a leader and hold his teammates accountable.

The Lincoln Southeast graduate is respected, too. He was one of the first four Huskers to receive a single-digit jersey number, voted on by his teammates.

Secondary coach Evan Cooper said “He’s grown more confident in himself and he’s stepping out of his shell a little bit more, getting under guys, trying to push them.”

That’s it for Friday, August 18th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at Journal Star dot com and we’ll see you back here tomorrow.