Lincoln residents weigh in on proposed budget changes

There was little turnout for a public hearing on the proposed changes to the biennial budget Monday, which followed a regular council meeting that lasted more than five hours.

At that hour — well after 9 p.m. — just one person was there to testify on the proposed changes to the tax-funded budget that will increase spending by an additional $8 million in the face of a historic jump in property valuations.

The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on the budget changes. At least two council members — James Michael Bowers and Tom Duden — will hold town hall meetings to discuss the proposed changes this week.

If the council approves the changes, the tax-funded budget will increase to $261.5 million.

Lincoln man gets life in prison for murders of homeless men

A 56-year-old Lincoln man who killed two homeless men in two days last summer — dismembering one of them in a motel room and prompting a weeklong search of the city's landfill — will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ruled Tuesday.

At a hearing that lasted less than 10 minutes Tuesday morning, a district court judge sentenced William T. Wright to two consecutive life terms in prison for the gruesome second-degree murders last August of 61-year-old Ronald George Jr. and 49-year-old Ronnie Patz.

Nebraska volleyball ranked in top five

The Nebraska volleyball team will begin the season as a top-five team in the nation.

The Huskers were tied for fifth in the preseason AVCA poll, released Tuesday afternoon.

National champion Texas is No. 1, followed by Wisconsin, Stanford and Louisville.

Nebraska finished ninth in the poll last season with a 26-6 record.

