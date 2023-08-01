The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here are this morning's top headlines.

Woods Park tennis controversy

Friends of Woods Park, the nonprofit that operates the Woods tennis facilities, submitted a formal request to the city in June to expand the facilities by adding a new indoor building with four courts, six more outdoor courts and additional parking.

Neighbors opposed to the project had already mobilized against it, however. They researched and made yard signs and created a Facebook page that now has 489 members. They worked with the Nebraska State Arboretum to get the park named a landscape affiliate site.

The city took note of the budding controversy and decided to hire The Mediation Center to help navigate the two perspectives. The mediation process, which will start in earnest after Labor Day, will involve public meetings, and meetings with the neighborhood association and the tennis center. Mediators will look for points of consensus and write a report with their conclusions — but not specific recommendations — for city officials.

Royal Grove under new ownership

In about a month of ownership, Alexandru Grigorescu, who is known simply as Grig – the name he has used in carving out a career as one of Nebraska’s top DJs -- and his wife Violet Rowell have added new floors and coolers to the Royal Grove.

The couple was approached by Eli Mardock, the Grove's previous owner, in June asking if they were interested in buying the nightclub.

From there, it was a whirlwind. Two weeks later, they signed their name to a bill of sale.

Following an upcoming performance Saturday by Josey Scott, the Lincoln music venue, in its 90th year of operation, will close for a month to complete its renovation.

Husker QB, wide receiver work on chemistry

Any strong offense in college football has a reliable quarterback wide receiver connection to lean on.

Nebraska is hoping that is Jeff Sims and Billy Kemp this fall. The two transfers arrived in Lincoln over the winter and have spent months working on their timing and chemistry through Saturday morning workouts and 7-on-7 scrimmages.

“That’s just been our process, working together and knowing we have to attack in front of the season to accomplish our goals,” Kemp said.

Nebraska also announced personnel updates, including the suspension of two-year starter Myles Farmer.