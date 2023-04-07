The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.
'Nebraska all the way'
Gov. Jim Pillen named
Carolyn Bosn as the replacement for state Sen. Suzanne Geist's seat representing Lincoln in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday.
Pillen called Bosn "Nebraska all the way" in making the appointment.
Bosn said she resigned six years ago from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office to be a stay-at-home mom. Four children and husband Reggie joined her at the announcement.
Bosn worked in the county attorney's office from 2010 to 2017 with previous experience in Douglas and Saunders counties. She coaches the University of Nebraska Law College trial team. She has degrees from Baylor and Creighton University.
Students rally for gun laws Students and parents on Thursday rallied outside the state Capitol in opposition to a permitless concealed carry bill making its way through the Legislature.
The demonstration comes a day after students across the country walked out of class to demand action on gun violence and more than a week after a shooter killed three students and three staff members at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.
It also comes as a priority bill from state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit nears a final vote in the Legislature.
Path to consistent winning
And, Nebraska’s football path to consistent winning won’t be recruiting or play schemes, according to coach Matt Rhule.
“When we start playing with confidence, whether that’s next week or in two years, we’ll be a good team,” Rhule said at his weekly news conference.
Top Journal Star photos for April 2023
Pius X's Basil Fulton (lleft,12) and Morgan Armagost (3, Center) fight for position against Lincoln East's Marek Laird (first left, 8), Owen Hunt (right, 6) and Luke Duden (5, far right) during a corner kick in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Children, alongside Ella Bruce (top left), her mom BrieAnna Bruce (first left) and Hai Any Tran (right) vie for Easter eggs tossed into the pool during an Easter egg hunt, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Northeast YMCA in Lincoln.
Those in attendance were able to meet the Easter Bunny and get their toes wet searching the pool for eggs. Participants made sure to bring their swimsuits and pool-friendly baskets. Eggs were exchanged for treats outside the pool.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A Lincoln resident casts a ballot in the city primary election at North Star High School on Tuesday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda runs with the ball during a football practice, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Former Illinois prison director, Rob Jeffreys, is introduced as the new director of Nebraska Department of Correction Services at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, April 3, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast students walk out of class Monday in protest of a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would ban gender-affirming care for trans youths.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Michigan's Ellie Sieler (1) slides into home, scoring a run, against Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (right) Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Stars' Mason Marcellus (right) slams Waterloo's Gavin Lindberg into the glass during the first period at the Ice Box on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a shawl dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday at the Indian Center in Lincoln.
The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
