'Nebraska all the way'

Gov. Jim Pillen named Carolyn Bosn as the replacement for state Sen. Suzanne Geist's seat representing Lincoln in the Nebraska Legislature Thursday.

Pillen called Bosn "Nebraska all the way" in making the appointment.

Bosn said she resigned six years ago from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office to be a stay-at-home mom. Four children and husband Reggie joined her at the announcement.

Bosn worked in the county attorney's office from 2010 to 2017 with previous experience in Douglas and Saunders counties. She coaches the University of Nebraska Law College trial team. She has degrees from Baylor and Creighton University.

Students rally for gun laws

Students and parents on Thursday rallied outside the state Capitol in opposition to a permitless concealed carry bill making its way through the Legislature.

The demonstration comes a day after students across the country walked out of class to demand action on gun violence and more than a week after a shooter killed three students and three staff members at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

It also comes as a priority bill from state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon that would allow people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit nears a final vote in the Legislature.

Path to consistent winning

And, Nebraska’s football path to consistent winning won’t be recruiting or play schemes, according to coach Matt Rhule.

In fact, it may be simpler than that. Rhule says the Huskers win when they play confidently.

“When we start playing with confidence, whether that’s next week or in two years, we’ll be a good team,” Rhule said at his weekly news conference.

