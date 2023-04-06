The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.
Geist to resign
“I’m going all in on this race, spending full time running for mayor of Lincoln,” Geist said.
Her resignation will be effective at noon Thursday. Gov. Jim Pillen will not waste any time in naming a replacement for Geist. He has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news event in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Capitol, at which he said he will name his choice to replace her.
Geist, a Republican, came in second in Tuesday’s primary, with 34 percent of the vote to Democrat incumbent Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s 49 percent. Stan Parker, the other Republican running, was eliminated from the race with 17% of the vote.
Mickey Joseph charges dropped
At a hearing that lasted about a minute, Joseph appeared with his attorney by Zoom.
In the courtroom, a Deputy County Attorney said the accuser sent her and Joseph’s attorney an email on Feb. 17 "indicating she was not intending to testify in this case."
"Despite several attempts by the authorities in Arizona she was not able to be served. So at this time, I am moving to dismiss without prejudice at state's costs," the county attorney said.
Why Jimari Butler stayed
And, unsure about his role at Nebraska under a new coaching staff, Husker linebacker Jimari Butler entered his name into the transfer portal soon after Matt Rhule was hired.
Months later, Butler is still at Nebraska and recently detailed a “man to man conversation” with Rhule that
led to Butler withdrawing his name out of the portal.
“Once I sat down with coach Rhule and got to really know him, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m all in,'" Butler said earlier this week.
That's it for Thursday, April 6. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.
