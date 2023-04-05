The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Lincoln 2023 primary election recap

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and state Sen. Suzanne Geist will advance to the May 2 general election in what has already become a heated race where public safety has become a central campaign issue.

Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, had a substantial lead in the three-way race with 49%, followed by Geist, a Republican with 34%.

Stan Parker, a Republican and former Husker who founded and runs a Christian ministry, trailed with 17% of the vote.

In the only two City Council races with more than two candidates, a former police officer and an educator will advance to the general election in District 2 and two businessmen will compete for the District 4 seat.

In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority, where four of the five candidates will advance, Chris Stokes was the top vote-getter. Sammy Luci was eliminated.

In the two other City Council races and in all three Board of Education races, all candidates will advance to the general election.

Ross theater director out after 50 years

After 50 years of operating the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film program, Danny Lee Ladely will be leaving the Ross Media Arts Center in July.

Ladely’s departure was termed as a retirement in a UNL news release and in an email to the board of the Friends of the Ross, which is the theater’s support group. But Ladely said he was forced to retire earlier than he had planned due to a reorganization as part of a reduction in force.

According to the news release and email, Ross operations will continue as normal after Ladely’s departure.

A peek into practice

And Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team opened the doors to practice Tuesday morning for reporters to take a look at the Hawks Championship Center.

Our crew was on scene for a session that had a distinct special teams flavor. There was plenty of work on kickoffs and punt returns, which is a clear emphasis for the Huskers this spring.

Check out all of our observations from the practice, along with videos and photos.

That's it for Wednesday, April 5.

