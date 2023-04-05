The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday.
Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.
Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.
Lincoln 2023 primary election recap
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and state Sen. Suzanne Geist will advance to the May 2 general election in what has already become a heated race where public safety has become a central campaign issue.
Gaylor Baird, a Democrat, had a substantial lead in the three-way race with 49%, followed by Geist, a Republican with 34%.
Stan Parker, a Republican and former Husker who founded and runs a Christian ministry, trailed with 17% of the vote.
In the only two
City Council races with more than two candidates, a former police officer and an educator will advance to the general election in District 2 and two businessmen will compete for the District 4 seat.
In the race for Lincoln Airport Authority, where
four of the five candidates will advance, Chris Stokes was the top vote-getter. Sammy Luci was eliminated.
In the two other City Council races and in a
ll three Board of Education races, all candidates will advance to the general election. Ross theater director out after 50 years
After 50 years of operating the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s film program,
Danny Lee Ladely will be leaving the Ross Media Arts Center in July.
Ladely’s departure was termed as a retirement in a UNL news release and in an email to the board of the Friends of the Ross, which is the theater’s support group. But Ladely said he was forced to retire earlier than he had planned due to a reorganization as part of a reduction in force.
According to the news release and email, Ross operations will continue as normal after Ladely’s departure.
A peek into practice
And Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team opened the doors to practice Tuesday morning for reporters to take a look at the Hawks Championship Center.
Our crew was on scene for a session that had a distinct special teams flavor. There was plenty of work on kickoffs and punt returns, which is a clear emphasis for the Huskers this spring.
That's it for Wednesday, April 5. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.
Top Journal Star photos for April 2023
Pius X's Basil Fulton (lleft,12) and Morgan Armagost (3, Center) fight for position against Lincoln East's Marek Laird (first left, 8), Owen Hunt (right, 6) and Luke Duden (5, far right) during a corner kick in the first half on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Lincoln Pius X High School.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
Children, alongside Ella Bruce (top left), her mom BrieAnna Bruce (first left) and Hai Any Tran (right) vie for Easter eggs tossed into the pool during an Easter egg hunt, on Monday, April 3, 2023, at the Northeast YMCA in Lincoln.
Those in attendance were able to meet the Easter Bunny and get their toes wet searching the pool for eggs. Participants made sure to bring their swimsuits and pool-friendly baskets. Eggs were exchanged for treats outside the pool.
KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star
A Lincoln resident casts a ballot in the city primary election at North Star High School on Tuesday.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda runs with the ball during a football practice, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hawks Championship Center.
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Former Illinois prison director, Rob Jeffreys, is introduced as the new director of Nebraska Department of Correction Services at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, April 3, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast students walk out of class Monday in protest of a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that would ban gender-affirming care for trans youths.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Michigan's Ellie Sieler (1) slides into home, scoring a run, against Nebraska's Courtney Wallace (right) Sunday at Bowlin Stadium.
LARRY ROBINSON, Journal Star
Lincoln Stars' Mason Marcellus (right) slams Waterloo's Gavin Lindberg into the glass during the first period at the Ice Box on Saturday, April 1, 2023.
LARRY ROBINSON Journal Star
Dressed in Native American regalia, Many Moccasins Dance Troupe member Marysa Dominguez performs a shawl dance during the Return of the Thunderbirds celebration on Saturday at the Indian Center in Lincoln.
The event celebrates the time of year many Native peoples give thanks to the Thunder beings for providing rebirth with rain & thunder. It is also a time we celebrate the return of many migratory birds to Nebraska. The Audubon society and the Indian Center celebrated together with music, dance, food, arts, kids games and activities, and more.
KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!