Primary Election Day has several races to watch

Today is election day in the Capital City, with several primary races to determine who will advance to the general election next month.

In the mayoral race, Democratic Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is seeking reelection against two Republican opponents, state Sen. Suzanne Geist and Stan Parker, a former Husker football player who runs the Christian ministry MyBridge.

There are also four City Council races up for grabs, including three where no incumbent is running for reelection.

Apartment construction booming

Last year was likely a record year for apartment construction in Lincoln.

There were more than 2,000 multifamily building permits approved in 2022, which is the most ever in city records that go back as far as 1960.

Though the 2022 number is an outlier, it's part of a trend since 2019 of increased apartment construction in the city.

An update two years ago to the city's Comprehensive Plan for land use encourages more multifamily housing, and the Planning Department has generally been supportive of those projects.

What's next for Hunter Sallis?

And former Millard North basketball star Hunter Sallis is in the transfer portal, but he’s not tipping his hand yet in terms of a next destination.

Sallis announced he was leaving Gonzaga on Friday. His father, Trevis, said Hunter is “looking for a system that embraces his style of play.”

Nebraska offered Sallis a scholarship when he was in high school, and the Huskers are expected to be in on his recruitment this time around, too.

