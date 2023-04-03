The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Southwest theater director will be 'tough act to follow'

After more than 100 shows, Lincoln Southwest theater director Bob Henrichs is wrapping up his 31-year high school theater career with one last musical, "Beauty and the Beast."

Henrichs recently spoke to the Journal Star about his more than two-decade run at Southwest, which began when he helped open the school in 2001 as a theater and oral communications teacher.

Under Henrichs’ leadership, the Southwest theater department became known for its excellence. It has taken four shows to the International Thespian Festival's main stage, the pinnacle of high school theater. It's the only school in Lincoln to ever do so and the only school in Nebraska in the past 30 years.

Jerry Wilks, the school’s first principal who is now retired, said of Henrichs, “He’s going to be a tough act to follow.”

Grand jury finds no wrongdoing in deaths of inmates

A grand jury recently met to review the deaths of seven inmates at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution since 2021. Two of the inmates — Arthur Gales Jr. and Patrick Schroeder — had been on Nebraska's death row.

In Nebraska, whenever a person dies in custody, a grand jury is called to look at the circumstances and determine whether any criminal wrongdoing occurred.

The grand jury found no criminal wrongdoing, and the Journal Star last week read the trial transcripts and reviewed the exhibits to get a glimpse of what happened behind the razor wire fences at the state prison in Johnson County.

Omaha company picked to handle Memorial Stadium revamp

And an Omaha-based engineering company has been selected to design the Memorial Stadium of the future.

The University of Nebraska chose HDR at the end of a competitive selection process to serve as architect and engineer for the renovation project, which could cost between $200 million and $500 million dollars.

The Board of Regents will consider approving the contract at Friday’s board meeting.

