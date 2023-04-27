The complaint, filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission in March, accuses Hunt of not completing a conflict of interest form over LB574. The commission has opened a preliminary investigation into the matter.
A handful of senators from either political party called the complaint "frivolous" and "malicious" and said it was an inappropriate attempt to harass Hunt and her son, who is transgender.
Also for legislative watchers, senators on Thursday will take up second-round debate over LB626, which would ban abortions if cardiac activity is detected in a fetus.
The Lincoln-based student loan servicer will be tasked with implementing "much-needed improvements" for more than 37 million borrowers with Direct Loans as well as federally managed Federal Family Education Loans.
The education department said the contracts are part of a plan to provide "high-quality customer experience" and support for at-risk borrowers in order to prevent them from missing payments, defaulting on their loans, as well as qualifying for forgiveness programs.
Husker pursuing Ph.D.
And, Nebraska softball first baseman Mya Felder is on a rare quest in the classroom. Felder is believed to be the first Husker athlete ever to pursue a Ph.D. while actively playing.