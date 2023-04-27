The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Complaint against Sen. Hunt

Several state lawmakers on Wednesday denounced a complaint filed by an Omaha attorney against Sen. Megan Hunt alleging she stands to benefit financially if a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors fails in the Legislature.

The complaint, filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission in March, accuses Hunt of not completing a conflict of interest form over LB574. The commission has opened a preliminary investigation into the matter.

A handful of senators from either political party called the complaint "frivolous" and "malicious" and said it was an inappropriate attempt to harass Hunt and her son, who is transgender.

Also for legislative watchers, senators on Thursday will take up second-round debate over LB626, which would ban abortions if cardiac activity is detected in a fetus.

Student loan servicing

Nelnet was among five companies to sign contracts with the U.S. Department of Education to overhaul student loan debt repayment plans over the next five years.

The Lincoln-based student loan servicer will be tasked with implementing "much-needed improvements" for more than 37 million borrowers with Direct Loans as well as federally managed Federal Family Education Loans.

The education department said the contracts are part of a plan to provide "high-quality customer experience" and support for at-risk borrowers in order to prevent them from missing payments, defaulting on their loans, as well as qualifying for forgiveness programs.

Husker pursuing Ph.D.

And, Nebraska softball first baseman Mya Felder is on a rare quest in the classroom. Felder is believed to be the first Husker athlete ever to pursue a Ph.D. while actively playing.

Felder tells Journal Star sports columnist Amie Just “you’re going to find time for what’s important to you and school has always been important and softball’s always been important.”

Felder is one of three student-athletes in the Big Ten currently pursuing a Ph.D.

