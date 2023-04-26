The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here .
Good morning, Lincoln. Here are today’s top stories.
LB77 becomes law
Governor Jim Pillen on Tuesday signed into law a bill authorizing Nebraskans to
carry concealed handguns without a permit or gun safety training. Pillen praised Senator Tom Brewer, its sponsor, for his "grit and determination" in getting the bill passed.
Pillen said the bill sends a message that "Nebraska as a state supports the Second Amendment," and that it was "a great day for our Constitution."
Brewer's bill was passed by the Legislature on a 33-14 vote, ending a seven-year effort by the retired U.S. Army colonel to gain sufficient legislative support to enact a bill.
Recommendations for LPS
Digital hall passes, an additional associate superintendent and preschool partnerships with local businesses are among
Superintendent Paul Gausman's recommendations for Lincoln Public Schools.
Gausman put together a number of ideas for the Lincoln Board of Education to consider on Tuesday as part of a year-end report the board asked the superintendent to compile in his first year at LPS.
It will ultimately be up to the board to move forward with any of the recommendations, whether by sending them off to board committees, allocating funding in the budget or including them in the district's next five-year strategic plan expected to be drafted this summer.
Nebraska football roster
And, the Nebraska football roster is slimming down quickly. The Huskers need to trim roughly a dozen scholarship players by the fall, and multiple players entered the transfer portal yesterday.
Notably, quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Richard Torres plan to transfer, leaving Nebraska with four scholarship quarterbacks. Victor Jones, a wide receiver, also announced his intentions to leave.
That’s it for Wednesday, April 26. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at
JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.
