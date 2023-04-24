Casino taxes set another record

Nebraska’s two horse track casinos, in Lincoln and Grand Island, set a record in March for taxes collected.

WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort combined to generate nearly $1.55 million in gaming taxes last month, which was the highest amount recorded in the roughly seven months that the casinos have been operating in Nebraska, easily eclipsing the previous record of $1.34 million set in February.

The state's casino tax rate is 20% of gross revenue, which means the two casinos combined to make more than $7.7 million before expenses in March.

Mayoral candidates participate in debate

The city of Lincoln is one week away from the general election on May 2, and the two mayoral candidates — incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird and challenger Suzanne Geist — took to the stage Sunday night for their latest debate.

The debate included questions from Lincoln residents and UNL students.

Tonight, both candidates are expected to take part in another debate at the Malone Center focused on Black and minority community issues.

NU baseball, softball teams off to strong starts

The Nebraska baseball and softball teams are enjoying their strong starts to the spring.

Will Bolt’s baseball team is among the best in the Big Ten so far, while Rhonda Revelle and the softball squad are toward the top of the conference standings.

Both teams wrapped up weekend series Sunday … find out how they did at journalstar.com/huskers

