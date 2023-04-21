The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Nebraska TV legend Hull dies

Ron Hull, a public television pioneer in Nebraska and nationally, died Wednesday at 92.

He began his career in 1955, a year after Nebraska’s public television station was founded, and in the decades since had made stops in Vietnam and Washington, D.C.

During his career Hull produced and directed a wide range of television programs that educated and entertained viewers throughout Nebraska.

He remained a senior advisor at Nebraska Public Media as of this year.

Legislature may change rules

Three weeks after the Legislature approved a mid-session rules change in an attempt to stop an ongoing filibuster, the chair of the Rules Committee said he would consider further changes to the rules this year.

Senator Steve Erdman of Bayard told lawmakers he planned to hold a hearing of the Rules Committee before the Legislature adjourns in early June to consider major changes to the rules governing the unicameral system’s proceedings.

It’s unlikely the Legislature would set aside time to change its rules this year, however. Speaker John Arch, who sets the agenda each day, said there wouldn’t be time to do it in the waning days of the 90-day session.

NU defenders to watch Saturday

Nebraska’s defense remains a work in progress under new coordinator Tony White, who alongside coach Matt Rhule has mixed-and-matched players all over the field in search of the right group of starters and backups for the fall.

Ahead of Saturday’s Red-White Spring Game, our Husker Extra team takes a look at five defenders to watch as NU continues to develop the Blackshirts.

That’s it for Friday, April 21st. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.