Concealed carry bill passes

Nebraskans are close to being able to carry concealed weapons without a permit.

State lawmakers passed LB77 in a 33-14 vote Wednesday morning. The bill will be sent to Gov. Jim Pillen to be signed into law.

LB77 will allow Nebraskans 21 and older to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The bill will apply statewide and invalidate any local ordinances limiting that ability. It will take effect 90 days after the session ends, likely near the end of August or early September.

UNL sued over data sharing

A Colorado man is suing the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Athletic Department and others alleging they're sharing Huskers.com subscribers' personal identifying information and video-watching data without telling them.

Tim Peterson brought the case in U.S. District Court in Omaha against UNL, the Athletic Department, Learfield Communications LLC and Sidearm Sports seeking class-action status on behalf of all subscribers of Huskers.com.

The lawsuit may be one of the first of its kind in Nebraska. But it appears to be part of a national trend that took off last fall.

According to Bloomberg Law, dozens of companies — from the NFL to NPR — were sued last year in a wave of privacy class-action lawsuits for allegedly sharing tracking data on what videos they watch.

Prochazka hopes to have impact

Nebraska offensive lineman Teddy Prochazka wants to play in the Spring Game on Saturday. But he also knows sitting out is best for the long-term plan.

The former Elkhorn South standout has been productive for the Huskers, but has struggled staying on the field. He’s played just eight games in two seasons due to injury.

This spring, he’s working back into form. And he’s feeling good too, saying earlier this week, “I feel like I’m more agile now that I was previously.”

