City opens Pershing time capsule

It was 40 years ahead of schedule, but on Tuesday city and state officials cracked open a time capsule buried in front of Pershing Center in downtown Lincoln.

History Nebraska’s state archivist said opportunities like this are direct messages from the past.

The capsule had been buried outside of Pershing’s entrance but redevelopment of the block and the planned demolition of the auditorium made it necessary for officials to open the capsule early if they wanted to preserve the items inside.

Pinnacle Bank Arena hosts stock market challenge

Millions of dollars were on the line Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

More than 500 students from 30 different schools competed in the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge at the arena on Tuesday, including 200 students who tuned in virtually.

The annual investing competition pits teams of four to five students who buy and sell mock shares in an effort to build the largest portfolio over a simulated trading period.

Husker Spring Game will be big test for NU quarterbacks

The Nebraska football team’s ongoing evaluation of its quarterbacks gets a new backdrop on Saturday.

Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is looking forward to watching the quarterbacks play in a game-like atmosphere with more than 60,000 people inside Memorial Stadium.

Satterfield on Tuesday said “It’s going to be good to get those guys in competitive situations and an environment like we’re going to have.”

