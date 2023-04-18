The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

LPS to make Robinson playground more inclusive

Lincoln Public Schools is going to add some inclusive elements to the new playground at Robinson Elementary School after a woman and her grandson, who has cerebral palsy, asked the district to make it more accessible.

Seven-year-old Finn Hall, who uses a wheelchair, had been frustrated that there were no ramps to get onto the play structure. But after bringing it to the district’s attention, officials now plan to add inclusive elements, including a ramp to grant access to the main playground structure and a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round.

LPS is also going to form a committee to look at how other playgrounds in the district could be more inclusive.

Lancaster County sends out early vote ballots for city election

Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen announced Monday that his office has mailed more than 35,000 early vote ballots for the May 2 General City Election.

Wiltgen said every voter who requested an early vote ballot through last Friday should receive their ballots by the end of this week.

By law, early ballots must be received by the Election Commission by 8 p.m. on election day. Wiltgen said his office received 670 ballots by mail after the deadline for the April 4 primary election, which means they were not able to be counted.

The county set a record for early votes in the primary election with nearly 30,000.

New Herbie Husker revealed

And the Nebraska athletic department on Monday revealed the revamped design for its iconic Herbie Husker mascot.

The new design closely resembles the original that debuted in 1974 — blonde hair, overalls and corn in the back pocket.

See the new Herbie in action at the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

That’s it for Tuesday, April 18th. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.