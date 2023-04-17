The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Pillen’s first 100 days

As Gov. Jim Pillen reached his 100th day in office Friday, the bulk of his legislative agenda was stalled in the Legislature, but clearly on course toward eventual enactment.

Pillen came into office in January with no experience in state government and limited activity in the political arena, although he had been an elected nonpartisan member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents since 2013.

Last May, he won a highly-competitive, hugely-expensive Republican gubernatorial primary battle, setting him on course for election in November in a state that has not elected a Democratic governor in three decades.

Pillen is increasingly comfortable and pleased with his new role. "I'm having a ball. This is a privilege beyond words,” Pillen said.

Virtual Incision moving

Lincoln-based company Virtual Incision Corp is on the cusp of being able to sell its minimally invasive surgical robot system commercially, which is leading it to take a big step forward.

Later this month, Virtual Incision plans to move out of its offices at Nebraska Innovation Campus and into an office building at 1501 Old Cheney Road.

The company created the world’s first miniaturized robotic-assisted surgery platform -- called the MIRA Surgical System -- in 2006.

Virtual Incision’s new space will have more than twice the amount of space of its digs at Innovation Campus, giving the company room to grow.

Hoffman roller coaster

And, it’s been 10 years since 7-year-old Jack Hoffman raced across Tom Osborne Field and into the hearts of sports fans across the globe. Since Jack was diagnosed in 2011 with pediatric brain cancer, life has been a roller coaster for the Hoffman family.

Some of the lows for Jack include the wrong diagnosis, multiple surgeries, multiple instances of tumor progression, seizures and his dad’s 7-month long battle against brain cancer before his death in March 2021.

Some highs for Jack include: the ESPY win for The Run, meeting countless celebrities, going to the White House and meeting President Barack Obama. He’s been offered a full-ride from Midland University. Team Jack, the charity started by the Hoffmans, has raised millions for pediatric brain cancer research.

These days, Jack lives life as a mostly-normal teenager. He went to prom last month. He’s a lineman for West Holt’s 8-man football team. And throws discus and shot put, too.

That's it for Monday, April 17.

