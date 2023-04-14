The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Postmaster stood up Flood

In the wake of an abrupt cancellation of a scheduled meeting with the Lincoln Postmaster to discuss his request to move the main Post Office out of the Haymarket, Rep. Mike Flood on Thursday vowed to continue his effort to clear that prized site for future development.

"This is the state's premier entertainment and sports district," the 1st District Republican congressman from Norfolk said, and he made it clear he is determined to make it happen.

When he originally raised the issue with the U.S. Postal Service, Flood said "I was given a flat no" with no accompanying explanation.

$300,000 contract

Incoming Nebraska Commissioner of Education Brian Maher would make $300,000 dollars a year under a proposed three-year contract.

The draft agreement, which would go into effect July 1, is set to go before the Nebraska State Board of Education at its meeting today in Lincoln.

The board tabbed Maher for Nebraska's top education post in a 5-3 vote March 31, a day after it interviewed three finalists for the position.

Maher is the executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, which oversees the state's six public universities. In February, he announced he would step down from that role in June.

Wynn relishing last chance

And, Nebraska’s Stephon Wynn expected to be in the NFL by now. Instead, he’s gearing up for his sixth college season at age 23.

Wynn considered turning pro after last season but decided to return to Nebraska for the upcoming season. His task this fall is to help anchor a defensive line that is in transition following the departure of several key players.

Wynn is hoping that gives him a chance to stand out this fall.

“I think it gives me a chance to show off my athleticism as a big guy and that I can move and make plays in the backfield and down the line," Wynn said.

That's it for Friday, April 14.

