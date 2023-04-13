The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Walk from sea to sea

A 39-year-old Maine is trekking through Nebraska during her hike on the American Discovery Trail.

Briana DeSanctis is 15 months into her 6,800-mile quest on the American Discovery Trail, which runs from Delware to San Francisco. If she completes the hike, she’ll become the first woman to solo hike the entire trail.

But why?

DeSanctis said “I wanted more solitude,” and added how there were “so many people” taking on the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail back when she did in 2015.

She’s roughly 4,200 miles down with roughly 2,600 to go.

Standing Bear movie

Jim Sheridan, a six-time Academy Award nominee, has signed on to co-write, direct and produce “I Am a Man: The True Story of Chief Standing Bear” with Andrew Troy, who has been developing the film for a decade.

The acclaimed Irish playwright and filmmaker received Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for 1990’s “My Left Foot,” Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay for 1994’s “In the Name of the Father,” and Best Adapted Screenplay for 2004’s “In America.”

The film will follow the Poncas' 1877 forced relocation from Nebraska to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma) and Standing Bear’s return to Nebraska two years later to bury his son. It will focus on the landmark 1879 trial, Standing Bear v. the United States, which was held in Omaha and helped establish rights for all Natives to be considered “human beings” under U.S. law.

Roster taking shape

And, next season’s Nebraska men’s basketball roster started to take shape yesterday with the addition of two transfers.

First, the Huskers landed Bradley’s Rienk Mast, a 6-foot-9 forward who could help fill in for departing Derrick Walker. Later in the day, Nebraska picked up Charlotte guard Brice Williams, who emerged as one of the best shooters in the Conference USA last season.

