Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Abortion debate begins

First-round debate is scheduled to begin this morning at the Legislature for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions if cardiac activity is detected in an embryo.

The bill from Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston would effectively ban abortions in Nebraska around six weeks' gestation -- before many women even know they are pregnant. Dozens of other states have already enacted similar measures.

It's the first time state lawmakers will consider legislation to further restrict abortion in Nebraska since the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade last June, putting the Cornhusker state in the national spotlight in the ongoing fight.

Growth occurring in large counties

Recent data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that what little population growth is occurring in Nebraska is happening in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Together, those three counties added 4,931 people last year, which is 500 more than the state as a whole. State-level population figures were released in December.

Population growth in the state the past couple of years has been about half as much as it was during the 2010s, and a researcher attributes that to more people moving from Nebraska to other states and fewer people moving here.

Full-steam ahead

Isaiah Garcia-Castanada scored Nebraska’s first touchdown at last year’s season opener in Dublin, and then entered the transfer portal three games later.

But the wide receiver didn’t necessarily want to leave the program. So he waited for the new coaching staff to settle in, and then reached out to Matt Rhule. Turns out, the interest was mutual.

So Garcia-Castanada is full-steam ahead for the fall, and his coaches are using the same word to describe him this spring.

