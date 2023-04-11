The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Good morning, Lincoln. Here’s what you need to know today.

Debt forgiveness campaign closes

A more than yearlong campaign by First-Plymouth Congregational Church to erase the medical debt of residents in the Near South neighborhood came to an end on Easter Sunday.

The effort by the church started as $8,000 and a desire to help a few neighbors in need. Fourteen months later, it has raised more than $520,000 in donations, freed 500 households from burdensome medical bills and gained national attention.

Collection plates at Sunday services brimmed with cash, donation letters stuffed the mailbox and the online donation page for the effort abounded with transactions. All told, contributions flooded in from an estimated 10,000 people, some from outside Nebraska, although a majority were from right here in Lincoln.

‘Be true to yourself’

Omaha District 20’s new Sen. John Fredrickson defines himself as "Be true to yourself. That's my morning star. I know whether I've been true if I feel guilty."

Fredickson, a father, husband, educator and mental health professional, is filling the seat formerly occupied by Repubclian Sen. John McCollister. Fredrickson is a Democrat, but he views McCollister as "a great model" to follow.

Nebraska's first openly gay state senator praises a number of his colleagues and says the Legislature should concentrate on issues like property taxes, health care, workforce development and education. Read more about the new senator at Journal Star dot com.

Spring match tickets

And, the latest reminder of the Nebraska volleyball’s team statewide popularity came Sunday night in Central City.

Hundreds of Husker fans set up camp outside the city’s Performing Arts Center in hopes of getting tickets to Nebraska’s spring match in Central City on April 29. Tickets went on sale Monday morning and sold out in 52 minutes.

Central City superintendent Jeff Jensen says he’s excited for Huskers to come to town.

“This is a nice showcase for our community, and it should be an exciting weekend,” Jensen said.

That’s it for Tuesday, April 11. Stay in the know with Lincoln’s longest-standing news source at JournalStar.com. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.

Top Journal Star photos for April 2023