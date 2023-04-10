The Daily Minute is the Journal Star's morning news briefing where you can get the latest news in about a minute each weekday. Previous Daily Minute videos are archived here.

Here's what you need to know today.

Lawmakers combining bills

With a limited amount of time remaining for any bills to pass this legislative session, state lawmakers have adopted a new strategy of getting legislation across the finish line and to the governor’s desk.

The new paradigm is the latest attempt to evade the weeks-long filibuster by Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt in protest of Sen. Kathleen Kauth’s priority bill banning minors from receiving gender-affirming care in Nebraska.

Instead of considering bills one-by-one, senators have instead begun to combine multiple bills — and in some cases, dozens — into larger packages.

Speaker John Arch, who previously estimated the Legislature would only pass 20-30 bills this year, due to Cavanaugh and Hunt’s filibuster, said he has spoken with committee leaders about using the new approach to move “a prioritized priority list.”

Water treatment plant project

The city is planning a $35 million expansion of its Theresa Street water treatment plant, using a bidding method that was used to build Pinnacle Bank Arena and several other projects.

Called construction manager at risk, it's an increasingly common construction method, but until recently, state law prohibited its use on utilities projects. City officials say the method is well-suited to this project -- which will increase the capacity of the treatment facility by 14 million gallons -- because it is complicated and it should save money and time.

Critics say the traditional process is fairer to small contractors and requires cities to take a low bid. The council will vote tonight on whether to use the construction manager at-risk method for the water treatment plant project.

‘No easy button’

And, University of Nebraska President Ted Carter told the Board of Regents the university system would look for cost-savings in an effort to hold any tuition increase in check as it anticipates a modest boost in state funding this year.

At the regents' second meeting of the year, Carter said despite a small bump in state aid, NU would have difficult choices to make in the coming months.

"There is absolutely no easy button for navigating these headwinds,” Carter said.

