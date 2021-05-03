With vaccination rates continuing to rise and Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial improving to the low-yellow mark, most indicators point to an improved economy in Lincoln.

The downside of an improved picture, however, is that with the local unemployment rate hovering in the area of 3.3%, a number of employers report concerns with an adequate number of qualified workers.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, a catalyst in restoring a semblance of normalcy during the unprecedented public health crisis, is working with alumni associations to bring back local college graduates who have moved out of the area since graduation.

“We need to bring graduates back,” says Derek Feyerherm, senior director of membership and operations for the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. “The biggest challenge is finding enough qualified employees to fill existing positions,” he said. “Finding employees is tough.”

The restaurant field has been hit especially hard. Restaurateurs report that as COVID-19 eases, there’s a major shortage of workers, not only for the reemerging food service industry but for other sectors as well.

Responding to pandemic

Early on, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce worked closely with local businesses to promote the manufacturing and sales of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as hand sanitizer and facial coverings.

They developed a website --- www.LNKPPE.com --- that encouraged businesses to protect their employees and customers with locally made or sourced reusable face coverings, reusable face shields and hand sanitizer.

The website is updated and maintained by the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce in response to Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s expressed interest in providing local businesses with locally made or sourced options for essential products.

Task Force formed

Lincoln Chamber of Commerce leadership also served on the Economic Recovery Task Force, an 18-member committee appointed by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird in May 2020. It was charged with developing strategies to support local businesses, workforce development, and sectors of the economy that have been strongly impacted by the pandemic, while fostering public health, inclusion, and resilience in Lincoln.

The task force issued recommendations in six main areas:

Developing opportunities for business-to-business support.

Investing in local, small, and diverse businesses, including women- and minority-owned businesses.

Leveraging local workforce assets.

Upskilling and reskilling Lincoln’s workforce.

Promoting workplace safety and consumer confidence.

Providing financial assistance to impacted businesses and investing in new businesses.

The task force was co-chaired by Ava Thomas, President and Publisher of the Lincoln Journal Star, and Angie Muhleisen, President and CEO of Union Bank & Trust.

1% Pledge

“We have always been passionate about supporting our local businesses, and that mission was heightened once the pandemic hit,” said Feyerherm. “In partnership with the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force, we launched the 1% Pledge, challenging both business leaders and individual community members to allocate an additional 1% of annual expenses in support of our local businesses.

“Chamber President Wendy Birdsall continues to work closely with the Task Force co-chairs, Angie Muhleisen and Ava Thomas, to promote this initiative to Lincoln businesses,” Feyerherm continued. “This is a critical step on our road to economic recovery.”

Feyerherm added: “Proactive communication with our members was also a top priority for the Chamber throughout thepandemic. We quickly launched educational, timely virtual programming for Lincoln businesses to connect them with valuable guidance specific to the Paycheck Protection Program and other relevant recovery information. This included local tax and accounting experts and guidance as well from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a variety of topics important to business recovery through legislation passed at the local, state and national levels.”

Master of the Pivot

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce also stepped up to the plate by creating the Master of the Pivot Award, given to a community-minded business for its role in “going above and beyond to significantly alter their business operations in support of COVID-19 relief efforts.”

The Chamber of Commerce gave its first-ever Master of the Pivot Award to Duncan Aviation, a longtime Chamber member and partner, for its role in mass-producing thousands of facial coverings and gowns, not only for its employees but also for essential workers such as hospital employees, law enforcement and fire personnel, and nursing home employees.

The 65-year-old aviation organization in Lincoln put employee safety and health policies in place immediately. Duncan Aviation team members and the company’s upholstery department had cut approximately 80,000 masks by the end of 2020.

Chamber awards nine

2020 will long be remembered as the year of virtual events. The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce 2020 Celebrate Business Awards event was no exception. The business luncheon, held via Zoom in early December, honored the following:

Small Business of the Year – Turbine Flats, The Bay

Manufacturer of the Year – inExhaust

Green Business of the Year – Monolith

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award – BasicBlock

Tourism Development Award – Lincoln Sports Foundation

Cornerstone Award – Union Bank and Trust

Roger T. Larson Community Builder Award – Sändra Washington

Master of the Pivot Award – Duncan Aviation

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.

